New 2022 Lexus UX promises a better drive and more tech

Lexus unveiled on Friday its refreshed 2022 UX compact crossover. While those edgy looks remain more less untouched, the luxury Japanese carmaker has gone and increased the vehicle's structural rigidity by adding an extra 20 spot welds to the body. The shock absorbers have also been treated to a recalibration while those 18-inch alloy wheels are now shod with specially designed run-flat tyres with a quieter-rolling tread pattern.

The active safety features inside the UX have also been upgraded. The Lexus pre-collision system now benefits from an increased response range and is capable of detecting cyclists during the day and pedestrians in lowlight conditions. At intersections it can also detect oncoming vehicles before right turns. Other new safety features include Lexus emergency steering assist, which assists steering within the vehicle’s lane as cued by the driver.