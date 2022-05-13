New 2022 Lexus UX promises a better drive and more tech
Lexus unveiled on Friday its refreshed 2022 UX compact crossover. While those edgy looks remain more less untouched, the luxury Japanese carmaker has gone and increased the vehicle's structural rigidity by adding an extra 20 spot welds to the body. The shock absorbers have also been treated to a recalibration while those 18-inch alloy wheels are now shod with specially designed run-flat tyres with a quieter-rolling tread pattern.
The active safety features inside the UX have also been upgraded. The Lexus pre-collision system now benefits from an increased response range and is capable of detecting cyclists during the day and pedestrians in lowlight conditions. At intersections it can also detect oncoming vehicles before right turns. Other new safety features include Lexus emergency steering assist, which assists steering within the vehicle’s lane as cued by the driver.
Moving inside the cabin and it's no surprise to see that Lexus has used this opportunity to improve the multimedia experience. As such the revamped UX now comes fitted as standard with the firm's latest eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system — the flawed touchpad version of old is no more. Those wanting an even sharper digital experience can opt for the larger 12.3-inch version. Both are compatible with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) and both offer two USB-C ports and over-the-air software updates.
Other cool nuggets of additional tech include a digital key in the form of a smartphone App as well as an HD panoramic view monitor with a transparent ground surface image display that shows road surface conditions and tyre position underneath the vehicle.
On the aesthetic front Lexus has bolted in a set of revamped headlamps and restyled tail light clusters while at the same time updating the interior and exterior colour palettes.
Finally, the flagship F Sport model sees the introduction of adaptive variable suspension with specially tuned performance dampers for sharper handling and a more engaging driving experience. The cabin of this sporty range-topper benefits from aluminium sports pedals plus exclusive F Sport seats, steering wheel, shift knob and instrumentation.
The new and upgraded Lexus US will launch globally towards the end of 2022. Local availability, pricing and final specifications will be communicated closer to that time.
