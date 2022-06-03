Everything you need to know about the new Mercedes-AMG One

It’s been coming for a few years, but after reports of many challenges along the way, the fabled Mercedes-AMG One with Formula 1 technology for the road is finally here.

The two-seater super sports car is powered by a high-performance hybrid of four electric motors and a 1.6l V6 petrol engine with electrical turbo assistance from a 90kW electric motor powering the rear wheels. Another MGU-K motor with an output of 120kW is positioned directly on the combustion engine and is connected to the crankshaft, while another pair of 120kW electric motors are connected to each front wheel, making the front axle purely electric driven.

Further highlights include a bespoke automated, seven-speed manual transmission unit, that enables the Mercedes-AMG One to safely reach 11,000rpm.

Total system output is 782kW and if you are wondering about the torque, the official word from AMG is: “Specification is not possible due to complex drive train”.

Top speed is capped at 352km/h, placing it among the fastest road cars, along with a number of Bugatti Chirons and Koenigseggs.