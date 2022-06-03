Everything you need to know about the new Mercedes-AMG One
It’s been coming for a few years, but after reports of many challenges along the way, the fabled Mercedes-AMG One with Formula 1 technology for the road is finally here.
The two-seater super sports car is powered by a high-performance hybrid of four electric motors and a 1.6l V6 petrol engine with electrical turbo assistance from a 90kW electric motor powering the rear wheels. Another MGU-K motor with an output of 120kW is positioned directly on the combustion engine and is connected to the crankshaft, while another pair of 120kW electric motors are connected to each front wheel, making the front axle purely electric driven.
Further highlights include a bespoke automated, seven-speed manual transmission unit, that enables the Mercedes-AMG One to safely reach 11,000rpm.
Total system output is 782kW and if you are wondering about the torque, the official word from AMG is: “Specification is not possible due to complex drive train”.
Top speed is capped at 352km/h, placing it among the fastest road cars, along with a number of Bugatti Chirons and Koenigseggs.
Though AMG doesn’t mention the car’s range on full electric power, it sips just 8.7l/100km on the conventional engine.
It also has six drive programs: Race Safe, a standard program with on-demand hybrid driving mode and all-electric start-up; and Race, a hybrid driving mode where the combustion engine runs continuously to charge the high-voltage battery.
EV mode is all-electric driving, while Race Plus is for track usage and summons active aerodynamics, lowers the chassis by 37mm front and 30mm at the back and firms up the chassis.
Strat 2 is strictly for race tracks and sees active aerodynamics, even firmer suspension tuning and full power from all motors. In this mode the AMG One sprints to 200km/h in 7.0 seconds. Individual mode is for personal preferences for the road modes.
An adjustable electronic stability program is standard. It has a Highway mode where it's always on and Sport handling that allows higher yaw angles before system intervention. ESP OFF switches the stability control system off completely, but a special, weight-optimised AMG carbon-fibre ceramic high-performance composite brake system is also equipped.
The car is crafted from a carbon-fibre monocoque and carbon-fibre body with active aerodynamics and a pushrod suspension. It also features the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.
The active, hydraulically controlled aerodynamics include flaps on the front diffuser, while the rear wing also has “Race DRS” (drag reduction system), reducing downforce by about 20%. DRS can be deactivated manually or is automatically deactivated as soon as the driver brakes or lateral acceleration is detected.
The interior design concept follows function on the racetrack and road. Exposed carbon fibre mixes with magma grey nappa leather and black DINAMICA microfibre for a luxo-racer ambience. Yellow contrasting topstitching and seat-belt straps add further highlights as standard, though other colours are available.
The backrests of the AMG Motorsport seats can be adjusted to two positions only; the steering wheel is electrically adjustable, while the pedal box mechanically adjustable in eleven steps for preferred positions. The passenger footrest is also individually adjustable.
The steering wheel has race-car components and two steering wheel buttons can be used to activate various functions, including the nine-stage AMG Traction Control, the activation of the DRS or the suspension settings.
The car also has two mini-USB ports for external audio devices, a slim instrument panel, two high-resolution, and free-standing 10-inch displays with individual Mercedes-AMG One graphics. The large rear wing means the interior mirror is replaced by a screen which shows real-time footage from a MirrorCam.
“The immense technical challenges of making a modern Formula One power train suitable for everyday road use have undoubtedly pushed us to our limits,” said Mercedes-AMG chairperson Philipp Schiemer. “Many may have said that the project would be impossible to implement. Nevertheless, the teams in Affalterbach and the UK never gave up and believed in themselves.”
