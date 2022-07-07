New SA-built Volkswagen Amarok breaks cover

After what seems like years of sketches and teasers and other assorted social media clues, Volkswagen has finally premiered its new second-generation Amarok pickup.

Though it might share its underpinnings with the new Ford Ranger that broke cover at the end of 2021, Amarok version 2.0 differentiates itself from the Blue Oval's offering with an X-shaped front apron, a pair of narrow horizontal LED headlamps, restyled wheel arch guards and a range of unique alloy wheels measuring up to 21-inches in size. At the rear you'll find C-shaped taillamp clusters and “Amarok” lettering stamped on the tailgate.

As reported before by TimesLIVE Motoring the second-generation Amarok is larger than the outgoing model. Measuring 5,350mm from nose to tail, it's exactly 96mm longer than its predecessor and features a wheelbase extended by 173mm — a modification that will offer front and rear passengers more interior space. At the same time Volkswagen has shortened the front and rear overhangs — a design tweak that not only gives the vehicle a more sporty look but also improves its off-road capability. As before, Volkswagen will be offering the Amarok in both single- and more lifestyle orientated double-cab body styles.