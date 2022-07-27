Measuring 4.05m long, 1.9m wide and 1.59m tall, the four-door Aceman is undeniably “Mini” in silhouette and stature, but dials in all sorts of futuristic design features, including LED contour lighting around the radiator element as well as striking LED daytime running lights that encircle the powerful Matrix LED headlamps. Other neat touches include a functional roof rack designed in the shape of the Union Jack. The UK's iconic national flag motif has also been worked into the taillamp clusters for an extra shot of nationalism. Clad with protective black plastic liners, the wheel arches are home to 20-inch alloy wheels.
The Aceman's interior is super minimalistic with only a single large OLED display mounted in the middle of the dashboard. This is used to screen driving information (speed, revs, temperature, and so on) and control the car's next-generation infotainment system that will offer a high degree of personalisation as well as connectivity — a must in today's car market. Mini is also using a high percentage of sustainable materials in the cabin's construction.
Mini gives a glimpse of the future with new Concept Aceman
Image: Supplied
Mini has presented its new Concept Aceman: an eye-catching design study that gives the world a glimpse of what the marque's first all-electric crossover SUV might look like when it breaks cover in production-ready guise in 2024. It also hints at a new design language set to be embraced by other future models wearing the painfully hip Mini nameplate.
“The Aceman provides an initial glimpse of a completely new vehicle, bridging the space between the Cooper and the Countryman in the model family’s future,” says Stefanie Wurst, head of the Mini brand.
“This concept car reflects how Mini is reinventing itself for its all-electric future and what the brand stands for: an electrified go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint.”
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
This means no chrome and — vegans rejoice — certainly no leather. The steering wheel rim, for example, is laminated with dark green velvet velour, giving a particularly pleasant feel in the hand, while the multifunction buttons are integrated under backlit textile surfaces.
Mini hasn't divulged technical details, but it's probably safe to assume that the production-ready Aceman will borrow its all-electric architecture from the BMW iX3.
TimesLIVE
