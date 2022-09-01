Between 2,250 and 5,600rpm, 500Nm (an extra 20Nm) is available. Sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed S-tronic transmission (sorry — there's no option of a manual 'box here), these numbers translate to impressive performance figures. In full-attack mode this Audi is claimed to scorch from standstill to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h, but you can, for a price, extend this to 280km/h. Tick the box on the optional RS Dynamic package and ceramic brakes and the RS3 will achieve a VO2 max of 290km/h.
Impressive straight-line shove aside, Audi has also done much to advance and improve the handling characteristics of the RS3. Consequently. this model sees the debut of the firm's newly developed “RS Torque Splitter” rear differential that can apportion power between the two rear wheels depending on the driver mode selected. In “Dynamic Mode” it will send more torque to the outside rear wheel for increased traction and cornering stability. However, in “RS Torque Rear Mode” it will send 100% of available torque to the outside wheel, which makes the RS3 considerably more tail happy than it has been before.
New Audi RS3 springs into SA and this is how much it'll set you back
Image: Supplied
Audi has finally unleashed its latest RS3 Sportback and Sedan models upon our shores.
Now injected with an extra shot of exterior menace (previous versions were somewhat more understated in their design), the new twins are notably more aggressive, with noses reminiscent of the firm's electric e-tron GT. As such, you get a huge “single-frame” honeycomb radiator grille flanked by Matrix LED headlights with darkened bezels that feature digital daytime running lights around their outer downturned angles. Audi's sinister Black Styling Package is fitted as standard on all SA-bound RS3 variants, with the Black Styling Package Plus and Aluminium Styling Package Plus available as options.
Image: Supplied
To accommodate a wider front-wheel track (+33mm over its predecessor), the RS3 comes with new front wings with extra-flared wheel arches. Behind these you'll find additional air outlets: a new aerodynamic feature designed to aid brake cooling. Nineteen-inch cast wheels in a 10-Y spoke design are fitted as standard. However, customers can also tick the box on optional 5-Y spokes with RS branding. The latter can be complemented by a set of gummy Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick, tyres ideal for track days or spirited road driving.
Meanwhile, the rear of the RS3 gets blistered wheel arches, a redesigned bumper with an integrated diffuser and an RS exhaust system with two large, oval tailpipes.
Image: Supplied
A newly developed six-piston cast-iron brake system ships standard on the 2021 RS3, but customers will have the option of specifying a more powerful ceramic system that weighs 10kg less. According to Audi, the presence of those additional air outlets behind the front wheel arches reduces pad wear on both systems and improves cooling time by 20%.
At the sharp-end of this Mercedes-AMG A45 S rival lurks Ingolstadt's 2.5l five-cylinder turbocharged engine that has been tuned to deliver an unchanged 294kW across a slightly broader rev range — 5,700 to 7,000rpm vs 5,850 to 7,000rpm in the previous model. This enhanced tractability has also been complemented by a boost in torque.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Customers can also look forward to a reworked front end with model-specific pivot bearings and stiffer lower wishbones and stabilisers. A steel-sprung RS sports suspension is fitted as standard and features newly developed shock absorbers and a model-specific valve system. Available as an option, the RS sport suspension plus with adaptive damper control continuously adjusts each individual shock absorber to better suit real-time road conditions, the driving situation and mode selected in Audi drive select.
Inside you'll find a range of standard niceties, including Audi's 12.3-inch virtual cockpit plus, a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system, RS sport seats and a flat-bottomed, three‑spoke RS sport multifunctional leather steering wheel. Accessible via the touchscreen, the RS monitor displays readouts for coolant, engine and transmission oil temperatures, and tyre pressures. Audi virtual cockpit plus includes displays for g‑forces, lap times and acceleration from 0-100km/h and 0-200 km/h.
Image: Supplied
Other tasty tech nuggets take the form of a punchy Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system, Audi smartphone interface, Audi connect e-call functionality, rear-view camera, park assist and contour ambient lighting with multicoloured accents.
In terms of pricing, the Audi RS3 Sportback comes in at R1,215,000, while the Sedan will set you back R1,245,000. This includes a standard five-year Audi Freeway Plan.
