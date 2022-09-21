Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has taken the wraps off its badass new MAX 3 Six-Wheeler personnel carrier at the 2022 Africa Aerospace and Defence Show.
As with the existing MAX 3, this new variant is also built atop the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 chassis and is powered by the firm's proven 4.5l V8 turbodiesel engine.
Of course the standout difference here is the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler benefits from a third axle, which allows the personnel carrier's gross vehicle mass (GVM) to be safely increased to 5,500kg. According to the development team at SVI Engineering, this opens the door for numerous military and security applications, including the fitment of various weapon systems, cargo-carrying options and field ambulance concepts.
WATCH | SVI Engineering unleashes MAX 3 Six-Wheeler
Local armoured car specialists SVI Engineering has taken the wraps off its badass new MAX 3 Six-Wheeler personnel carrier at the 2022 Africa Aerospace and Defence Show.
As with the existing MAX 3, this new variant is also built atop the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 chassis and is powered by the firm's proven 4.5l V8 turbodiesel engine.
Of course the standout difference here is the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler benefits from a third axle, which allows the personnel carrier's gross vehicle mass (GVM) to be safely increased to 5,500kg. According to the development team at SVI Engineering, this opens the door for numerous military and security applications, including the fitment of various weapon systems, cargo-carrying options and field ambulance concepts.
Image: Supplied
To keep cost and complexity in check, the additional axle is non-driven. It does, however, boost off-roading ability as it provides increased flotation over soft surfaces. Other modifications unique to the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler include track-width correction as well as an upgraded disc brake system to improve the stopping performance at full GVM.
As with the standard MAX 3, the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler does away with the soft-skin body of the donor Land Cruiser 79 and replaces it with a combat-ready hull designed in-house and manufactured from armoured steel plate. The construction of the multi-role vehicle provides a minimum protection level of EN1063 BR6 (assault rifles) with additional protection against anti-personnel grenades. The vehicle can also be upgraded to level BR7.
Image: Supplied
The six-wheeler version of the MAX 3 Double Cab on display at the 2022 Africa Aerospace and Defence Show is also equipped with the Pretoria-based firm's intelligent anti-drone solution. In modern warfare, drones are used not only for reconnaissance, but also as weapons capable of destroying key infrastructure or attacking ground troops.
The anti-drone system offered by SVI Engineering employs radar to locate, identify and track hostile drones. The information is relayed to the battle management system (BMS) connected to the automated grenade launcher. The BMS determines the trajectory of and distance to the drone, intercepting and disabling the device via close-proximity grenade explosions. The final step is to retrieve evidence from the drone. For this task an off-road motorcycle is provided, allowing personnel to reach the wreck quickly over rough terrain.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
SVI Engineering launches B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for Hino 500 Series
SVI Engineering bulletproofs the Nissan Navara bakkie
SVI’s first bullet-resistant Toyota LC 300 leaves the chamber
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos