New Models

Brazen BMW M4 pickup stuns SEMA showgoers

04 November 2022 - 13:37 By Motoring Reporter
The BMW M4 pickup built by US-based carbon fibre accessories maker Dinmann.
Image: Supplied

The annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada, is always a happy hunting ground for the weird and the wacky.

This year has been no exception and one of the more interesting creations to catch showgoers' eyes has been this BMW M4 pickup built by US-based carbon fibre accessories maker Dinmann. Known at the “M4Maloo”, this high-performance bakkie began its life as a stock standard BMW G82 M4 coupé before having pretty much everything behind its B-pillars chopped up and rearranged to take a load bed. 

As if this modification wasn't eye-catching enough, Dinmann also wrapped the M4Maloo in a bespoke paint protection film manufactured by Stek Automotive. With its unique chrome blue finish, it really makes this load-lugger stand out from the crowd.

Finished off with choice carbon fibre bits and pieces hand-picked from the extensive Dinmann catalogue, this one-off creation took about six weeks to put together. 

