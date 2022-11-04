Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa has no personal relationship with Hangwani Maumela: Presidency

04 November 2022 - 13:28
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa expects law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations without fear or favour, regardless of who may be involved. File photo.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa expects law enforcement agencies to conduct their investigations without fear or favour, regardless of who may be involved. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office maintains there is no relationship between him and  Hangwani Maumela, a relative from a previous marriage who allegedly raked in almost R400m in intenders from Gauteng public hospitals.

“Maumela is the son of the president’s ex brother-in-law. The president has no further knowledge of Maumela nor has he ever had any relationship with him.

“The president does not have any knowledge of Maumela’s business dealings, neither was he aware of his involvement with the Tembisa Hospital or any other state entity,”  presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Friday.

In his weekly media briefing held in Cape Town, Magwenya said there was no discrepancy in what Ramaphosa said in parliament on Thursday.

The denial was sparked when DA leader John Steenhuisen asked Ramaphosa a question about broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE).

Steenhuisen said: “A recent example, one of your nephews whose company scored contracts worth R381m from Gauteng hospitals. BBEEE only benefits ANC-connected cronies.”

Ramaphosa responded: “You keep saying my nephew. I do not even know this gentleman, so let’s not get there. I do not know him.”

Sahpra investigating Tembisa Hospital procurement of health products

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority says it is investigating allegations of irregular procurement of hospital consumables and ...
News
2 hours ago

Magwenya said Ramaphosa expects law enforcement agencies to conduct investigations without any fear or favour, regardless of who may be involved, and to arrest those who are or were party to malfeasance.

On calls for Ramaphosa to sign a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) proclamation on the matter, Magwenya said: “In the exercise and fulfilment of his constitutional powers the president remains duty bound to always act in accordance with the constitution and his oath of office. This he does without any fear or favour.

“SIU proclamations are never signed based on the individuals involved.”

He said the SIU and Special Tribunals set out guidelines in which the president may exercise his powers.

“The president considers every application by the SIU on its merits and he will certainly sign such a proclamation would the SIU motivate the need for it,” Magwenya said.

A request for a proclamation had not reached Ramaphosa’s desk, he said.

“When it does, he will respond accordingly.

“Whether there is a new amount released that this man has [allegedly] earned and other revelations into his business dealings, the president’s position on the matter remains.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Babita Deokaran’s death shouldn't be in vain, say MPs as they push for protection of whistle-blowers

The department of health is working on strengthening processes to protect whistle-blowers and ensure Babita Deokaran’s did not die in vein.
Politics
1 day ago

Broad strokes needed to rebuild the integrity of public and private institutions

The astonishing revelation this week that before her assassination in August 2021 Gauteng health department chief director Babita Deokaran was aware ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Litany of poor medical treatment for Shonisani Lethole at Tembisa hospital

Shonisani Lethole's lifeless body spent 10 hours and 15 minutes on the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital bed until a doctor certified him dead the ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mzwandile Masina withdraws from Ekurhuleni mayoral race Politics
  2. Mzwandile Masina frontrunner for another bite at Ekurhuleni mayorship Politics
  3. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  4. ‘The president should consider changing the minister’: Zweli Mkhize on Eskom Politics
  5. ANC and EFF stall negotiations on new Ekurhuleni mayor Politics

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant