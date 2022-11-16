“We need ecological solutions within the reach of the many,” Simon Humphries, Toyota's design senior GM, said at the launch. “The Prius is a car for the majority. It is a car to be driven by all people, not just a few.”
Despite touting accessibility, Toyota did not give details on the cost. The hybrid models will launch this winter and the plug-in hybrids will launch in the spring.
The new Prius will be the first to feature Toyota's flagship 164kW 2.0l plug-in hybrid system, which includes an EV driving range about 50% higher than the previous model. It also allows for 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.7 seconds.
In addition to Japan, it will be launched in North America, Europe and then other countries, Toyota said.
Toyota revamps Prius in bid to give hybrids back their halo
Image: Supplied
Toyota rolled out a 2.0l plug-in version of its Prius on Wednesday in an attempt to reboot the 25-year-old hybrid that was once at the cutting edge of low-emissions technology and appeal more widely to cost-conscious drivers.
Toyota billed the new Prius, with its shark-like front and ability to operate as an electric-only vehicle for most daily driving, as a way to bring hybrids to a wider audience. Battery-powered electric vehicles, such as those made by Tesla, remain too expensive for many consumers.
Launched in 1997, the petrol-electric Prius hybrid was a hit with eco-conscious drivers and even now is among the most fuel-efficient mid-priced. Though worldwide sales have reached about 5-million cars, the Prius has in recent years been overshadowed by the likes of Tesla and other cars that don't use petrol.
Image: Supplied
“We need ecological solutions within the reach of the many,” Simon Humphries, Toyota's design senior GM, said at the launch. “The Prius is a car for the majority. It is a car to be driven by all people, not just a few.”
Despite touting accessibility, Toyota did not give details on the cost. The hybrid models will launch this winter and the plug-in hybrids will launch in the spring.
The new Prius will be the first to feature Toyota's flagship 164kW 2.0l plug-in hybrid system, which includes an EV driving range about 50% higher than the previous model. It also allows for 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.7 seconds.
In addition to Japan, it will be launched in North America, Europe and then other countries, Toyota said.
Image: Supplied
The retool also comes as Japan's largest carmaker has come under increasing criticism for its reliance on hybrid technology, with ESG investors and environmental groups accusing of it being too slow to embrace battery electrics.
Reuters reported last month that Toyota is considering a reboot of its electric strategy to better compete in the booming market it was slow to enter.
Toyota has also pushed back against critics, saying hybrids make sense in markets where infrastructure isn't ready to support a faster move to battery vehicles.
Hybrids are often cheaper than EVs as they typically have smaller batteries and are not reliant on charging stations, important factors in markets where customers are price sensitive and charging infrastructure can be patchy.
According to Toyota South Africa, the new Prius is currently not under consideration for the local market.
MORE:
Mahindra reveals pricing and specs for new XUV700 range
Nissan launches new Magnite Red Edition
Refreshed 2022 Citroën C5 Aircross is now available in South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos