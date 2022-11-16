South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend continues

16 November 2022 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE

The cross-examination of Tumelo Madlala, childhood friend of former Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa, continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday. 

Zandile Mshololo, advocate for Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, accused 5 in the murder trial of the goalkeeper, questioned Madlala's sobriety when he identified the intruders who allegedly entered the house where Meyiwa was shot.

He previously testified they had been drinking and watching soccer before the incident.

“At the time when you recognised the intruder, you were not in your sound and sober senses since you had consumed liquor,” Mshololo said. 

