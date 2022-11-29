New Models

Stop the Trafic! The new Renault panel van has touched down in South Africa

29 November 2022 - 11:03 By Motoring Reporter
The new Renault Trafic is powered by a capable 2.0l turbodiesel engine.
Image: Supplied

The fourth-generation Renault Trafic panel van is here to help you carry that load.

Boasting revised styling and updated interior tech, this sharp-looking workhorse stands out with a rather attractive visage dominated by an aggressive new front bumper, large radiator grille and a pair of ultra-bright LED headlamps. Available in a choice of two non-metallic colours, Ice Cool White or Cumulus Blue, it also features a redesigned radio antenna and 16-inch steel wheels clad with elegant plastic hubcaps.

A modern dashboard boasts an integrated R&Go radio, Bluetooth, USB and aux ports.
Image: Supplied

Hop inside and you'll find an all-new dashboard design embedded with niceties such as a Connect R&Go radio that offers Bluetooth, USB and aux port connectivity. To make the daily grind that much more bearable, the new Trafic is also equipped with power adjustable mirrors, comfortable black fabric upholstery and new door panels with wider armrests. By folding down the backrest on the middle seat, owners can turn the cabin into a mobile office, with enough "desk" space for a laptop and an A4-size swivel stand to easily hold any working documents. You'll also discover a plethora of storage binnacles, including a clever gear-swallowing compartment located underneath the passenger bench seat.

Other standard features are air conditioning, cruise control, rear park sensors to aid with urban manoeuvring, dual front airbags and tyre pressure monitoring. 

The Trafic sports a sizeable loading bay that measures 4.15m in length, the longest in its segment. This is complemented by 8,900of load space and a maximum payload of 1,792kg. For easier deliveries or tool retrieval, this Renault's load area is accessible via a left side sliding door and two rear swivel doors that can open 90º or 180º. 

Powering the vehicle is a 2.0four-cylinder turbodiesel engine tuned to deliver 125kW and 380Nm. This grunt is transferred to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Equipped with a switchable Eco Mode, Renault says this proven powertrain is capable of sipping a reasonable 7.2l/100km on the combined cycle. 

Now available at dealers, the Renault Trafic retails at R599,999. This includes a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty as standard. 

