In 2016 the flamboyantly styled Toyota C-HR heralded a more adventurous new design direction for once-conservative Toyota.
Now the company has previewed an even more outlandish-looking prototype for the next generation of its subcompact SUV. Unveiled this week, the C-HR prologue previews a new-generation C-HR hybrid coming to Europe and possibly South Africa.
Toyota said the C-HR prologue is a vision of how it will raise the bar by bringing more excitement and boldness to the vehicle.
“Toyota C-HR prologue is a first — but very real — vision of a car that will soon be turning heads on roads all around Europe,” said Toyota’s press release.
The so-called Hammerhead face is part of a 3D architecture achieved with interlocking shapes and a bold lighting signature, with slim headlamps to accentuate the hi-tech identity. The interlocking theme continues through the diamond-cut body. Bigger wheels with shorter overhangs enhance the stance and increases interior roominess.
Toyota reveals dashing new C-HR prologue
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The car is decked out in an attention-grabbing triple-tone paint job combining silver, black and sulphur yellow.
The new C-HR range will offer a plug-in hybrid model for the first time in addition to the regular hybrid version available in Europe.
It is not yet confirmed whether the new C-HR will come to South Africa, where the current car is sold only in petrol versions.
“The new generation C-HR is under study for South Africa,” said Toyota SA spokesperson Riaan Esterhuysen.
“The model is adopting an increasing European-focused approach with hybrid powertrain formats taking centre stage. As such, the inclusion of the ‘next-gen’ C-HR forms part of a greater Toyota new energy vehicle line-up study. We thus cannot confirm inclusion of this model at this stage”.
