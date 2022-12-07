New Models

Toyota reveals dashing new C-HR prologue

07 December 2022 - 10:59
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
Futuristic-looking prototype previews the next-generation C-HR.
Futuristic-looking prototype previews the next-generation C-HR.
Image: Supplied

In 2016 the flamboyantly styled Toyota C-HR heralded a more adventurous new design direction for once-conservative Toyota.

Now the company has previewed an even more outlandish-looking prototype for the next generation of its subcompact SUV. Unveiled this week, the C-HR prologue previews a new-generation C-HR hybrid coming to Europe and possibly South Africa.

Toyota said the C-HR prologue is a vision of how it will raise the bar by bringing more excitement and boldness to the vehicle.

“Toyota C-HR prologue is a first — but very real — vision of a car that will soon be turning heads on roads all around Europe,” said Toyota’s press release. 

The so-called Hammerhead face is part of a 3D architecture achieved with interlocking shapes and a bold lighting signature, with slim headlamps to accentuate the hi-tech identity. The interlocking theme continues through the diamond-cut body. Bigger wheels with shorter overhangs enhance the stance and increases interior roominess.

The car is decked out in an attention-grabbing triple-tone paint job combining silver, black and sulphur yellow.
The car is decked out in an attention-grabbing triple-tone paint job combining silver, black and sulphur yellow.
Image: Supplied

The car is decked out in an attention-grabbing triple-tone paint job combining silver, black and sulphur yellow.

The new C-HR range will offer a plug-in hybrid model for the first time in addition to the regular hybrid version available in Europe.

It is not yet confirmed whether the new C-HR will come to South Africa, where the current car is sold only in petrol versions.

“The new generation C-HR is under study for South Africa,” said Toyota SA spokesperson Riaan Esterhuysen.

“The model is adopting an increasing European-focused approach with hybrid powertrain formats taking centre stage. As such, the inclusion of the ‘next-gen’ C-HR forms part of a greater Toyota new energy vehicle line-up study. We thus cannot confirm inclusion of this model at this stage”.

Powerful new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is now available in South Africa. The flagship offering of the Chinese marque's local line-up, this newcomer ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Volvo C40 Recharge is coming to South Africa in the new year

Volvo has confirmed its C40 Recharge will arrive in Mzansi during the first half of 2023.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance merges speed with luxury

If you like your luxury saloons seasoned with a generous helping of performance, then the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance will get your radar ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value Features
  2. New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  3. This is how much you'll pay for fuel from midnight on Tuesday news
  4. This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December news
  5. Volkswagen SA celebrates its two-millionth Polo news

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar