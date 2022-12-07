New Models

Powerful new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi

07 December 2022 - 09:21 By Motoring Reporter
The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is powered by a potent new 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine.
The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is powered by a potent new 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine.
Image: Supplied

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is now available in South Africa. The flagship offering of the Chinese marque's local line-up, this newcomer differentiates itself from the rest of its Tiggo 8 Pro siblings with a more powerful 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sending 187kW and 390Nm of torque to front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Performance is sprightly with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.3 seconds while fuel consumption across the combined cycle comes in at a respectable 7.0l/100km.

Specification levels are high on the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max and customers can expect an array of standard niceties including a panoramic sunroof, multicolour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, Chery voice control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and wireless charging. There's also a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max's interior stands out with black leather upholstery.
The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max's interior stands out with black leather upholstery.
Image: Supplied

A few features exclusive to the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max come in the form of rear privacy glass and an upgraded windscreen that apparently offers enhanced sound dampening. A black leather interior also replaces the tan upholstery standard in the Executive model. Lastly, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max features a full array of advanced driver assistance systems including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.

In terms of the pricing, the 8 Pro Max retails at R629,900. This includes a 10-year/one-million-kilometre mechanical warranty and seven-year/90,000km service plan.

MORE

New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing

New one tonner will have 24 models when the range is complete
Motoring
1 day ago

Volvo C40 Recharge is coming to South Africa in the new year

Volvo has confirmed its C40 Recharge will arrive in Mzansi during the first half of 2023.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance merges speed with luxury

If you like your luxury saloons seasoned with a generous helping of performance, then the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance will get your radar ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value Features
  2. New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  3. This is how much you'll pay for fuel from midnight on Tuesday news
  4. This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December news
  5. Volkswagen SA celebrates its two-millionth Polo news

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar