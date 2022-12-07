Powerful new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi
The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is now available in South Africa. The flagship offering of the Chinese marque's local line-up, this newcomer differentiates itself from the rest of its Tiggo 8 Pro siblings with a more powerful 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sending 187kW and 390Nm of torque to front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Performance is sprightly with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.3 seconds while fuel consumption across the combined cycle comes in at a respectable 7.0l/100km.
Specification levels are high on the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max and customers can expect an array of standard niceties including a panoramic sunroof, multicolour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, Chery voice control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and wireless charging. There's also a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
A few features exclusive to the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max come in the form of rear privacy glass and an upgraded windscreen that apparently offers enhanced sound dampening. A black leather interior also replaces the tan upholstery standard in the Executive model. Lastly, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max features a full array of advanced driver assistance systems including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring.
In terms of the pricing, the 8 Pro Max retails at R629,900. This includes a 10-year/one-million-kilometre mechanical warranty and seven-year/90,000km service plan.