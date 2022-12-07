Powerful new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is now available in South Africa. The flagship offering of the Chinese marque's local line-up, this newcomer differentiates itself from the rest of its Tiggo 8 Pro siblings with a more powerful 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sending 187kW and 390Nm of torque to front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. Performance is sprightly with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 7.3 seconds while fuel consumption across the combined cycle comes in at a respectable 7.0l/100km.

Specification levels are high on the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max and customers can expect an array of standard niceties including a panoramic sunroof, multicolour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, Chery voice control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and wireless charging. There's also a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.