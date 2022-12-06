As to be expected, the cabin is laden with an impressive array of gadgetry, including an MBUX infotainment system with AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions. There's also a Dolby Atmos audio system with a 360º sound stage, an exclusive AMG Performance steering wheel with a twin-spoke design and all manner of driver assistance systems, including active steering assist, active blind spot assist and active distance assist. At a later stage, Mercedes will introduce Drive Pilot, a system that allows for conditionally automated driving (SAE level 3) at speeds of up to 60km/h.
At the time of writing, Mercedes-AMG was yet to confirm local pricing and availability of the S 63 E Performance. However, we expect it to reach our shores sometime in 2023.
Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance merges speed with luxury
Image: Supplied
If you like your luxury saloons seasoned with a generous helping of performance, then the 2022 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance will get your radar a-pinging.
Essentially a plug-in hybrid, this cosseting German muscle car hits the road with a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine and a synchronous electric motor mounted to the rear axle. Juiced by a 13.1kWh battery pack, the latter boosts the car's maximum output to 590kW and 1,430Nm. According to Mercedes, these impressive figures will see the S 63 E Performance go from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds. Equipped with the optional AMG Driver's Package, it will top out at 290km/h. On the flip side, drivers can look forward to a maximum all-electric driving range of 33km.
Image: Supplied
To help put all this power to the ground and improve the car's handling characteristics, the S 63 E Performance is equipped with a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system that ensures optimal traction in all conditions. There's also a trick electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, rear-wheel steering, active roll stabilisation and a fully adjustable AMG Ride Control+ air-suspension system. Fancy.
Twenty-inch AMG forged alloy wheels come standard, but customers can tick the box on larger 21-inch examples. Behind them resides a standard AMG high-performance composite braking system that features six-piston fixed calipers and 400mm discs up front and one-piston floating calipers and 380mm rotors at the rear.
Image: Supplied
As to be expected, the cabin is laden with an impressive array of gadgetry, including an MBUX infotainment system with AMG- and hybrid-specific displays and functions. There's also a Dolby Atmos audio system with a 360º sound stage, an exclusive AMG Performance steering wheel with a twin-spoke design and all manner of driver assistance systems, including active steering assist, active blind spot assist and active distance assist. At a later stage, Mercedes will introduce Drive Pilot, a system that allows for conditionally automated driving (SAE level 3) at speeds of up to 60km/h.
At the time of writing, Mercedes-AMG was yet to confirm local pricing and availability of the S 63 E Performance. However, we expect it to reach our shores sometime in 2023.
READ MORE:
New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing
Solar-powered Lightyear O electric car enters production
New Maserati Grecale arrives in South Africa — this is how much it’ll cost you
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos