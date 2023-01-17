New Models

WATCH | Corvette E-Ray hybrid is the quickest ’Vette ever

17 January 2023 - 17:38 By Reuters and Motoring Reporter

General Motors on Tuesday revealed a new hybrid Corvette sports car that uses an electric motor and battery to improve straight-line acceleration as well as traction in slippery conditions.

The Corvette E-Ray – a play on the Stingray name used for petrol-powered versions of the the iconic American sportster – was revealed on the 70th anniversary of the debut of the original Corvette. GM executives have previously said a petrol-electric hybrid version of the automaker's supercar was coming.

The Corvette E-Ray will use a 1.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 120kW electric motor to drive the front wheels. Meanwhile a 369kW 6.2l V8 petrol engine will drive the rear wheels as in other Corvettes. With both powertrains combined you're looking at a total system output of 481kW. GM claims the new hybrid system will allow the E-Ray to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, making it the quickest production Corvette ever built. Expect the standing quarter mile to be dispatched in 10.5 seconds at 209km/h. 

The all-wheel drive E-Ray – another first for the marque – will also be able to operate in a battery-only "stealth mode" for short distances at speeds of up to 70km/h. It's scheduled to go into production later this year at a starting price of $104,205 (roughly R1,782,913).

