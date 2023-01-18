In both models drivers can toggle between three levels of brake energy recuperation. Accessible via shift paddles behind the steering wheel, these include D+, D and D-. D Auto is also available, as is Eco Assist that offers situation optimised recuperation.
Closely related in design to the current generation S-class, the EQE uses a four-link suspension system up front and a multilink set-up at the rear. An Airmatic air suspension system with ADS+ adaptive damping can be fitted as an option, as can rear axle steering that makes the vehicle more manoeuvrable at low speeds and more stable at high speeds.
EQE 43 4Matic customers can choose to fit the optional AMG Ride Control+ air suspension that comes locked and loaded with adaptive adjustable damping optimised with AMG-specific wheel carriers, suspension links and anti-roll bars with higher rigidity.
Pricing for the new Mercedes-Benz EQE range is:
EQE 350+: R1.8m
EQE 43 4Matic: R2.2m
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a 10-year battery warranty. Stay tuned for our full first driving impressions coming to TimesLIVE Motoring shortly.
Mercedes-Benz EQE arrives in South Africa — we have pricing
Image: Supplied
The new all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon is now available in Mzansi.
A slightly smaller and more compact version of the flagship EQS launched in the South African market in 2022, the EQE saloon hits our streets with a shorter wheelbase, notably shorter overhangs and more recessed flanks. Depending on the derivative chosen (and customer preference) it rides on lightweight alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 21 inches.
Image: Supplied
The luxurious interior is home to plush Artico man-made leather seats, a Dolby Atmos audio system and Energising Air Control can be fitted with the German marque's optional MBUX Hyperscreen that merges three digital display screens into a single seamless display more than 141cm wide. Powering this breathtaking hardware is the latest generation MBUX infotainment system that allows simple and intuitive operation of everything from climate control and sound settings to vehicle functionality.
As is to be expected, a full suit of driver assistance systems is fitted to the EQE, including attention assist, active brake and lane keeping assist, parking package with reversing camera and speed limit assist. A new function on offer is the micro sleep warning system known as attention assist. Working in conjunction with the MBUX Hyperscreen, it analyses the driver's eyelid movements using a camera built into the driver display.
Image: Supplied
From launch, the EQE saloon will be offered in two derivatives, starting with the EQE 350+. Here a 90.56kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers a single electric motor bolted to the rear axle. Delivering 215kW and 565Nm, you can expect the EQE 350+ to rush from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 210km/h. Mercedes-Benz claims a maximum WLTP driving range of up to 645km.
Next up is the range-topping and AMG-tweaked EQE 43 4Matic that benefits from an extra motor fitted to the front axle for a total system output of 350kW and 858Nm of torque — good enough for 0-100km/h in 4.2 seconds and a governed VO2 Max of 210km/h. This extra accelerative performance affects driving range, however, with Mercedes-Benz claiming the EQE 43 4Matic will reach up to 535km on the WLTP cycle.
Image: Supplied
