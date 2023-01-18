Great Wall Motors (GWM):
A new version of the P-Series is imminent, while new sub-brands Ora and Tank will be added to the local GWM portfolio.
Haval:
The sportier Jolion S was announced this week, to be followed by a hybrid version.
Honda:
The Japanese marque said the new CR-V is on the horizon, but could not confirm exact timing.
Hyundai:
An upgraded Palisade arrives in February, followed by a refreshed Grand i10 towards the middle of the year.
Isuzu:
A spokesperson for the brand said its product programmes were being finalised for 2023.
Jaguar:
Celebrating 75 this year, Jaguar will release anniversary editions of the F-Type.
Jeep:
An updated Wrangler lands before the year ends. Jeep has two other new models up its sleeve, the details of which it declined to confirm.
Kia:
A diesel derivative of the Sportage will join the range, while an updated Seltos comes towards the third quarter.
Lamborghini:
No new introductions confirmed yet.
Land Rover:
The long-wheelbase Defender will launch, complemented by a 75-year anniversary model.
Lexus:
A new RX joins the line-up, in addition to an updated UX.
The new cars and models expected to hit Mzansi this year
Image: Supplied
Like most industries, the motor trade is back in full swing following tough times during the Covid-19 pandemic.
While we have other challenges to deal with in the South African context, it does not seem the supply of fresh motoring metal is set to slow down in 2023.
We reached out to the A-to-Z of automakers with footprints in the country for their lists of what to expect.
Alfa Romeo:
Following the release of the Tonale in 2022, refreshments for the rest of range are planned.
Aston Martin:
The new Vantage, DBX, DBX 707 and DBS are on the cards.
Image: Supplied
Audi:
Furthering its electric agenda, the Q8 E-Tron (and Sportback) will be introduced.
BAIC:
The B40 Plus and new flagship B80 are confirmed.
Bentley:
No new introductions confirmed yet.
BMW:
The new X1, 3-Series and 7-Series will be officially launched, though sales commenced in the fourth quarter of 2022. Expect the latest Z4 as well as the electric iX1. On the performance side, the M2 and controversial XM are imminent.
Chery:
Hybrid versions of the Tiggo 7 and 8 are in the works, as is the Omoda 5, a radical crossover with sleek styling.
Citroën:
A new model will be added to the range in the second quarter. The French brand did not confirm specific details.
Datsun:
No new introductions confirmed yet.
Ferrari:
No new introductions confirmed yet.
Fiat:
A new Doblo is coming soon. A new product will join the range before the year ends. The Italian automaker declined to provide details.
Ford:
A spokesperson for the company said new introductions would be revealed closer to launch time.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Lotus:
The anticipated Emira will cater to local fans of the iconic British sports car manufacturer.
Mahindra:
A Scorpio N replaces the ageing Scorpio range and the Pik Up wil be extended, with more affordable automatic double-cab versions and special editions. The Thar was also mentioned as a possibility.
Maserati:
The Grecale range goes on sale this month, followed by the launch of the MC20 Cielo.
Mazda:
Expect the CX-60 on our shores, in addition to updated versions of the 2, 3, CX-3, CX-5 and BT-50.
McLaren:
The Artura will arrive in South Africa in 2023.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz:
It will be a busy year for the three-pointed star, beginning with the EQE saloon this month. The Mercedes-AMG C 43 will be launched this month. The updated GLC-Class and SL 43 join the range in April, then comes the GT 63 S E Performance. The EQE and EQS sport-utility vehicles are imminent. Facelifts for the compact range (A,CLA, GLA and GLB) are planned. The year will end with the new C 63 S E Performance.
Nissan:
Without specifics, the Japanese firm said it would continue to enhance the Qashqai line in South Africa, and bring focus to its E-Power electrification technologies. The company said customers can also look forward to the continued momentum of Navara.
Opel:
The Corsa and Grandland will be updated.
Peugeot:
The 208 and 2008 will be updated.
Porsche:
Look out for the potent 911 GT3 RS and tougher, safari-ready 911 Dakar.
Image: Supplied
Renault:
The new Captur launches soon. In the second quarter, the Oroch pick-up arrives, in addition to the updated Koleos and Duster. The Mégane R.S.300 Ultimé joins this year too, as does the striking Arkana.
Rolls-Royce:
The new Ghost and Cullinan are launching this year, in both standard and Black Badge guises. There is also the prospect of the opulent Phantom Series II.
Subaru:
Say goodbye to the XV and welcome the Crosstrek. In addition, the Outback gets a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine option.
Suzuki:
The S-Presso will be launched soon in S-Edition guise. The new Grand Vitara, shown at Festival of Motoring in 2022, is planned for the first quarter.
Image: Supplied
Toyota:
A manual transmission will be added to the Supra range, the Corolla Cross hybrid will gain GR-S treatment and the Fortuner is set to be updated. There are additional new products in the works which the carmaker will announce at its forthcoming State of the Motor Industry event.
Volkswagen:
A diesel Tiguan will be added to the range, the Golf 8 R will officially go on sale and the new Amarok will be launched. In the second quarter, the Polo Vivo GT is scheduled for a refresh.
Volvo:
The C40 is confirmed for introduction.
WATCH | Corvette E-Ray hybrid is the quickest ’Vette ever
Haval Jolion S scorches into Mzansi with added power and poise
Suzuki to launch five-door Jimny in South Africa
