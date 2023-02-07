The interiors of the cars have a minimalist dashboard enhanced by hexagonal 3D-printed air vents and no instrumentation on the console, to underline the lightness of the cabin and focus attention on pure driving enjoyment. The cockpit itself is framed in carbon fibre, with a digital readout featuring dedicated graphics for each car.
Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica bid farewell to the V12 era
Image: Supplied
With just weeks to go before Lamborghini launches a petrol-electric replacement for the Aventador, the Italian firm is celebrating its iconic naturally-aspirated V12 engine with two one-off cars.
The Invencible coupé and Auténtica roadster highlight the Italian carmaker's DNA and represent the peak of Lamborghini’s personalisation by involving the customer from the beginning to create models that are truly bespoke.
They were styled by Lamborghini Centro Stile draw on a sporting character inspired by the racetrack.
They are the last cars to be produced by Lamborghini equipped with a 12-cylinder 6.5l engine mounted longitudinally in the rear before the transition to a hybrid era. The final salute to the outgoing Lamborghini V12 power train delivers 582kW of power and 720Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed ISR gearbox, four-wheel drive, and the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system that controls all four wheels.
Image: Supplied
The replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador will continue to draw the bulk of its power from a V12 engine but with a new hybrid element that should make it more powerful than today’s model.
Lamborghini plans to produce a petrol-electric hybrid line-up by 2024 with its first fully electric model to arrive by 2030.
Invencible and Auténtica pay tribute to Lamborghini rarities including the Sesto Elemento, a homage to lightness and motorsport characterised by a large rear wing; the Reventón with its unique aeronautical style; and the Veneno, which takes the quest for aerodynamic perfection to an extreme.
“We have created two one-off cars with their own unique character, inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment,” says Mitja Borkert, Automobili Lamborghini head of design.
The new cars share the carbon-fibre monocoque from the Aventador, along with full carbon bodywork.
Lamborghini’s hexagon motif is integrated into visual elements including the LED running lights, exhausts and tail lights. On the bonnet, the air intakes are reminiscent of those on the Sesto Elemento, and the same cues are repeated in the central triple exhaust with Inconel tips: a special high-performance steel alloy derived from the aerospace industry.
Image: Supplied
