A slew of modern driver aids is also fitted as standard, including forward collision warning, emergency braking with junction assist and pedestrian/cyclist detection, lane departure and blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and intelligent blind spot intervention.
Next up in the 2023 X-Trail range is the mid-tier Acenta that builds on the Visia with a larger set of 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and front LED fog lights. The cabin has been upgraded with a leather-accented steering wheel while the leather-accented seats are heated up front and sport eight-way power adjustment for the driver.
The Acenta also comes equipped with Nissan's pioneering ProPilot semi-autonomous driving system as well as an intelligent around view monitor with moving object detection. As with the Visia, four USB ports are provided to help keep your mobile devices charged.
The range-topping Acenta Plus 4WD rides on an exclusive set of 19-inch alloy wheels and features additional gizmos such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and hill descent control. It also offers seating for seven — which will no doubt appeal to larger families.
New Nissan X-Trail arrives in SA — this is how much it will cost you
Image: Supplied
The sleek new Nissan X-Trail has landed in South Africa.
Launched to the local motoring media in the Western Cape this week, this third-generation model has arrived to tackle the likes of the evergreen Toyota RAV4 and is available in a choice of three derivatives.
Getting the party started is the entry-level X-Trail Visia that comes equipped with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, silver roof rails and protective black plastic side mouldings.
While you will have to put up with a basic urethane multifunction steering wheel and cloth seats, Nissan has equipped the Visia with niceties such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), reverse parking camera, intelligent cruise control, automatic headlamps with high-beam assist, second row air vents and a seven-inch TFT display instrument cluster.
Image: Supplied
A slew of modern driver aids is also fitted as standard, including forward collision warning, emergency braking with junction assist and pedestrian/cyclist detection, lane departure and blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and intelligent blind spot intervention.
Next up in the 2023 X-Trail range is the mid-tier Acenta that builds on the Visia with a larger set of 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and front LED fog lights. The cabin has been upgraded with a leather-accented steering wheel while the leather-accented seats are heated up front and sport eight-way power adjustment for the driver.
The Acenta also comes equipped with Nissan's pioneering ProPilot semi-autonomous driving system as well as an intelligent around view monitor with moving object detection. As with the Visia, four USB ports are provided to help keep your mobile devices charged.
The range-topping Acenta Plus 4WD rides on an exclusive set of 19-inch alloy wheels and features additional gizmos such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and hill descent control. It also offers seating for seven — which will no doubt appeal to larger families.
Image: Supplied
From launch all new Nissan X-Trail models are powered by a direct-injection 2.5l four-cylinder engine making 135kW and 244Nm of torque. It's paired to the firm's Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and can consume as little as 7.4l/100km on the combined cycle.
While the Visia and Acenta models are front-wheel drive, the Acenta Plus features intelligent all-wheel drive that works in conjunction with the vehicle motion control system to provide improved traction across a much broader spread of terrains.
Pricing for the new 2023 Nissan X-Trail range is:
Pricing includes a three-year/90,000km service plan and six-year/150,000km warranty.
TimesLIVE Motoring senior reporter Phuti Mpyane is attending the X-Trail launch so watch this space for his first driving impressions.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadifogolio 100th Anniversary models break cover
The Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is coming to Mzansi
New BMW XM Label Red debuts with electrifying performance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos