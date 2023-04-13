Standout features of both vehicles include gold commemorative "1923 - 2023" Quadrifoglio badges stuck to their front wings, exposed carbon-fibre radiator grille and mirror caps plus a unique set of burnished five-hole lightweight alloy wheels measuring 19-inches on the Giulia and 21-inches on the Stelvio. Behind them reside exclusive gold brake calipers. Customers can pick from three paint hues: Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal or Nero Vulcano.
New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadifogolio 100th Anniversary models break cover
Image: Supplied
Say hello to the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadifogolio 100th Anniversary models.
Built to commemorate 100 years of the indelible Quadifogolio nameplate (that awesome four-leaf clover badge reserved for the Italian marque's performance and racing cars), these limited-edition models come equipped with a host of cosmetic enhancements.
Standout features of both vehicles include gold commemorative "1923 - 2023" Quadrifoglio badges stuck to their front wings, exposed carbon-fibre radiator grille and mirror caps plus a unique set of burnished five-hole lightweight alloy wheels measuring 19-inches on the Giulia and 21-inches on the Stelvio. Behind them reside exclusive gold brake calipers. Customers can pick from three paint hues: Rosso Etna, Verde Montreal or Nero Vulcano.
The interiors of both these Anniversary models are equally sporty with lashings of real carbon fibre and combination Alcantara/leather upholstery joined by exclusive gold stitching. The passenger side of the dashboard is also emblazoned with a gold "100" logo.
Now whether you pick the Giulia or the Stelvio, both are powered by the same 2.9l twin-turbocharged V6 engine whacking out 382kW and 600Nm. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and full Akrapovič exhaust system is standard on both, as is an all-new mechanical limited-slip differential developed from the one used in the Giulia GTA.
Limited to just 100 units each globally (so a mere in 200 total), the striking new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadifogolio 100th Anniversary models will be available from the third quarter of 2023 with final pricing expected to be announced closer to that time.
