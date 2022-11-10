WATCH | Mercedes-AMG One sets scorching Nürburgring lap record

The Mercedes-AMG One is your newly crowned king of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Packed with Formula One-derived hybrid technology and rolling on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tyres, this 782kW German hypercar was flung around the damp 20.8km circuit by racing driver and AMG brand ambassador Maro Engel in a time of 6:35.183. This means that the Mercedes-AMG One beats the previous road-legal production car record held by the Porsche 911 GT2 fitted with the Manthey Performance Kit by eight seconds.

“That was really an unforgettable experience,” said Engel after completing the record lap.