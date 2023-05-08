For greater stopping power the GT-R T-Spec uses Brembo brakes with enlarged, carbon-ceramic rotors borrowed from its Nismo sibling. It also features gold-painted Rays Nismo wheels wrapped in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 ultra-high-performance run-flat tyres.
Meanwhile the daddy of the new GT-R range — the Nismo — comes out swinging with a plethora of go even faster goodies, including a front limited-slip differential, enhanced body bonding for extra torsional rigidity, a lightweight carbon fibre roof skin, as well as an exclusive bodykit designed to aid cooling and aerodynamic downforce at speed.
So, despite running on borrowed time, there's no denying the Nissan GT-R remains a viable alternative to its more up to date competitors. Perhaps even more so now after this fresh batch of tweaks. What a pity we won't be able to experience it for ourselves.
Nissan GT-R soldiers on in Japan and the US with another refresh
Image: Supplied
Nearly 16 years after it debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show, the Nissan GT-R continues to fight the supercar fight. In the US and Japan that is — “Godzilla” has been axed from all other international markets including South Africa. Needless to say this hasn't kept Nissan from giving the long-lived GT-R another refresh to help it keep up with more modern rivals such as Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and McLaren.
According to the Japanese carmaker, the “new” GT-R is offered in three model derivatives; all of which benefit from the firm's 3.8l twin-turbocharged V6 and a standard titanium exhaust system. In the entry-level Premium and mid-tier T-Spec models, this engine makes 421kW and 633Nm of torque while in the flagship Nismo it swells to 447kW and 652Nm. On all versions this muscle is sent to all four wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Image: Supplied
On the outside, all three Nissan GT-R grades have been extensively overhauled to increase aerodynamic downforce at speed. The enhancements include redesigned front and rear fascias, optimised bumper sides, revised grille shapes and reshaped rear wings. If you look closely you will also notice a new thinner mesh on the front radiator grille that's said to enhance cooling and reduce drag. Impressively, the car's drag coefficient is unchanged at 0.26 Cd despite the increase in downforce. Meanwhile, the range-topping Nismo model features a new rear wing design atop dramatic, swan neck-style supports.
In suspension, all three GT-R derivatives retain an independent double wishbone set-up up front and an independent multi-link arrangement at the rear. A full set of Bilstein DampTronic shock absorbers are included as standard and offer three driver-selectable settings: Normal, Comfort and R. In the case of the GT-R Premium, braking is provided by a Nissan and Brembo jointly developed braking system with beefy six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. Lightweight Rays 20-inch alloy wheels are fitted as standard and are shod with Dunlop high-performance summer tyres.
Image: Supplied
