Unique to the Islay Edition is a side graphic reading "GXC 639C", the registration of Wilks’ Series IIa, which provides a subtle nod to the vehicle that inspired this themed version of the ultimate classic Defender. As has been the case for previous editions of Defender Works V8s, the Islay Edition features modern enhancements, including a pair of ultra-bright LED headlamps for much-improved visibility on challenging night-time adventures.
The interior is equally bespoke, with its seats, doors, side trim, roof lining and dashboard all upholstered in luxurious Land Rover Windsor Ebony leather. The centre console and Classic Infotainment System are surrounded by body colour detail and feature modern technology such as satellite navigation, DAB radio and Bluetooth, while the ergonomic pistol-shifter gear lever is surrounded by the Heritage Grey body colour.
Land Rover presents new Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition
Image: Supplied
Land Rover Classic has unveiled the all-new Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition.
Based on the Classic Defender Works V8, the Islay Edition is inspired by a Series IIa Land Rover owned and used by Spencer Wilks (one of the marque's original founders) and the Hebridean island where he holidayed. As such, it comes finished in an exclusive shade of Heritage Grey paint, with a contrast roof and rugged steel wheels finished in Limestone. Other standout exterior features include Heritage Grey wheel arches, a classic-style radiator grille and Land Rover logos and badging finished in body colour.
Image: Supplied
Unique to the Islay Edition is a side graphic reading "GXC 639C", the registration of Wilks’ Series IIa, which provides a subtle nod to the vehicle that inspired this themed version of the ultimate classic Defender. As has been the case for previous editions of Defender Works V8s, the Islay Edition features modern enhancements, including a pair of ultra-bright LED headlamps for much-improved visibility on challenging night-time adventures.
The interior is equally bespoke, with its seats, doors, side trim, roof lining and dashboard all upholstered in luxurious Land Rover Windsor Ebony leather. The centre console and Classic Infotainment System are surrounded by body colour detail and feature modern technology such as satellite navigation, DAB radio and Bluetooth, while the ergonomic pistol-shifter gear lever is surrounded by the Heritage Grey body colour.
Image: Supplied
A plaque detailing the story of how the Land Rover name came to be is located beside the gear lever and the Land Rover heritage logo is embossed on the steering wheel and seat headrests. The footwells are all carpeted. Throughout the interior, the links to the Isle of Islay are apparent, with sections of the seats, door cards, the lid of the central armrest and details behind the sun visor finished in a tweed crafted by the Islay Woollen Mill.
The tweed pattern features an earthy base, with blue for the sea and sky of Islay, purple for local heather and subtle yellow for the peaty, grassy landscape. A unique smartphone pouch in the centre cubby also features the tweed, while the central stowage space features a bespoke detail with a removable tray that features oak from whisky barrels sourced from the local Kilchoman distillery. Each tray features a 110mm wooden disc replicating the end of a whisky barrel and the specially crafted surround showcases the distillery and Woollen Mill in stencilled font. The base of each cup holder is also made from the whisky barrel wood. A "639" limited-edition whisky is being produced in honour of the Defender Islay and each customer will be presented with a bottle upon purchase.
Each Islay Edition is built on a painstakingly restored and rebuilt classic Defender that has been expertly sourced by Land Rover Classic’s specialists. Donor vehicles date from 2012 to 2016 and Land Rover Classic installs a naturally aspirated 298kW/515Nm 5.0l V8 petrol engine paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Performance is sprightly, with Land Rover quoting a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h.
A special Defender Suspension Upgrade Kit is also installed; its revised coil springs and dampers allowing for enhanced on-road comfort and dynamics. Other hardware upgrades come in the form of uprated brake discs, pads and calipers for enhanced stopping power.
The Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition will be available in 90 and 110 Station Wagon body designs, exclusively limited to just 30 units. Customers interested in ordering one are advised to contact Land Rover Classic directly.
Shelby Mustang Mach-E is the tuning firm's first EV
Bentley gives its Continental and Flying Spur ranges a refresh
McLaren unleashes new 750S to take over from the 720S
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos