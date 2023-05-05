New Peugeot 2008 makes world debut

Launched at the end of 2019 and with nearly 700,000 units produced, the new Peugeot 2008 crossover SUV has debuted. Perhaps we should label it a more comprehensive facelift as it retains the same exterior dimensions. It's 4.3m long, 1.9m wide and 1.55m high. Boot volume is unchanged at 434l.
European sales begin in 2023 and it debuts three versions — Active, Allure and GT. Four engines, including a new 115kW/156bhp all-electric engine with a range of up to 406km (WLTP combined cycle). The range will be expanded in 2024 with the arrival of a new hybrid engine.
Attractive styling has been at the heart of its success and the challenge for the design team was to further strengthen its character making a spectacular statement about its move upmarket. Three vertical light claws dominate the front and integrated into gloss black inserts on the bumper.
All versions have this new light signature, but the GT versions have an effect of the three claws extended in the lighting of the full LED headlamps, through the use of three light modules.
The new Peugeot emblem also takes its place in the centre of a cascading grille while new LED rear lights are found on all versions, and equally emblematic of the three claws.
The new 2008 has new alloy wheel designs. They are available in 16-inch “Noma” for the Active; 17-inch “Karakoy” for Allure and GT or 18-inch “Evissa” optional on GT. New colours include Selenium Grey, Okenite White, Artense Grey, Black Perla Nera, Elixir Red, Vertigo Blue and a black bi-tone roof as standard on GT models.
Inside, the new 2008 has renewed seat fabrics and Alcantara upholstery available as an option on the GT versions. A new design for the digital instrument cluster located at eye level, a digital instrument cluster and 10-inch digital colour display for the Allure and GTs, a new design and on GT versions, a 3D display. Active versions retain an analogue instrument cluster.
The compact steering also stays and houses the controls for the multimedia system. There's voice recognition and ambient lighting that's customisable in eight different colours and co-ordinated with the selected driving mode.
The Peugeot i-Connect system offers full connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a TomTom navigation system. The system is updated “over the air”.
The Allure, GT and E-2008 versions get two USB-C sockets and a single USB-A at the rear as standard. The Active makes do with just a USB-C socket at the front. Allure models can be fitted with an optional 15W wireless smartphone charger. This equipment is standard on the GT trim.
New Cat's out the bag
New Peugeot 2008 makes world debut
Initial models are powered by three-cylinder petrol, one four-cylinder diesel and a hybrid planned for 2024
Image: SUPPLIED
Launched at the end of 2019 and with nearly 700,000 units produced, the new Peugeot 2008 crossover SUV has debuted. Perhaps we should label it a more comprehensive facelift as it retains the same exterior dimensions. It's 4.3m long, 1.9m wide and 1.55m high. Boot volume is unchanged at 434l.
European sales begin in 2023 and it debuts three versions — Active, Allure and GT. Four engines, including a new 115kW/156bhp all-electric engine with a range of up to 406km (WLTP combined cycle). The range will be expanded in 2024 with the arrival of a new hybrid engine.
Attractive styling has been at the heart of its success and the challenge for the design team was to further strengthen its character making a spectacular statement about its move upmarket. Three vertical light claws dominate the front and integrated into gloss black inserts on the bumper.
All versions have this new light signature, but the GT versions have an effect of the three claws extended in the lighting of the full LED headlamps, through the use of three light modules.
The new Peugeot emblem also takes its place in the centre of a cascading grille while new LED rear lights are found on all versions, and equally emblematic of the three claws.
The new 2008 has new alloy wheel designs. They are available in 16-inch “Noma” for the Active; 17-inch “Karakoy” for Allure and GT or 18-inch “Evissa” optional on GT. New colours include Selenium Grey, Okenite White, Artense Grey, Black Perla Nera, Elixir Red, Vertigo Blue and a black bi-tone roof as standard on GT models.
Inside, the new 2008 has renewed seat fabrics and Alcantara upholstery available as an option on the GT versions. A new design for the digital instrument cluster located at eye level, a digital instrument cluster and 10-inch digital colour display for the Allure and GTs, a new design and on GT versions, a 3D display. Active versions retain an analogue instrument cluster.
The compact steering also stays and houses the controls for the multimedia system. There's voice recognition and ambient lighting that's customisable in eight different colours and co-ordinated with the selected driving mode.
The Peugeot i-Connect system offers full connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a TomTom navigation system. The system is updated “over the air”.
The Allure, GT and E-2008 versions get two USB-C sockets and a single USB-A at the rear as standard. The Active makes do with just a USB-C socket at the front. Allure models can be fitted with an optional 15W wireless smartphone charger. This equipment is standard on the GT trim.
Image: SUPPLIED
New front and rear parking assistance camera images are beamed through the screen and available as an option in some models with a 360° image of the car's immediate surroundings.
A new six-speed manual transmission is in the technical mix and features a new gearshift knob with improved ergonomics. Automatic transmissions are available. A pair of 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engines are on offer and in entry-level Active spec it produces 76kW and is equipped with a stop and start function. The motor is combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. Grip Control provides access to three driving modes: sand, mud and snow.
The step up engine makes 97kW and can be combined to either the eight-speed automatic gearbox or the six-speed manual.
The next engine that's badged BlueHDi is a 97kW producing 1.5l four-cylinder diesel engine. It has a stop and start system and is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The E-2008 is the full-electric version and benefits from the new zero-emissions power train adopted by the new E-208 and E-308. Power is up 15% from 100kW to 115kW, while the battery is increased from 50kWh to 54kWh. This results in an increase in driving range, which reaches up to 406km compared to 345km previously. This model has never been availed in South Africa.
Two types of on-board chargers are available, a single-phase 7.4kW charger and an optional three-phase 11kW charger. Estimated recharge times from 20% to 80% are 30 minutes from a 100kW public charging point, four hours and 40 minutes from a wallbox (7.4kW) and 11 hours and 10 minutes from a reinforced home socket (3.2kW).
Peugeot says it will launch a 2008 with a new 48V Hybrid power train in 2024. It will consist of a 101kW petrol engine, coupled with a new six-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox and an electric engine.
Image: SUPPLIED
This hybrid is said to offer extra torque and up to 15% lower fuel consumption, while in urban driving it can operate more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.
Driving aids include Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic emergency braking with collision warning, traffic sign recognition, Active lane departure warning with lane correction, Driver Attention Alert and Blind Spot monitoring.
Stellantis South Africa says it's investigating the decision of when to bring the new 2008 to South Africa.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
BMW warns owners ‘do not drive’ 90,000 cars recalled over defective airbag
Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X
How to watch the 2023 Simola Hillclimb action live
WATCH | Behind the scenes at the 2023 SA Car of the Year competition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos