Mini this week dropped more details about its upcoming Mini Cooper Electric.
Set to debut later this year, this all-electric hatchback is to be built on a bespoke platform co-developed between BMW and Great Wall Motors.
From launch, two models will be available, starting with the entry-level Mini Cooper E featuring a 40.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 135kW motor powering the front wheels. The sportier Mini Cooper SE benefits from a larger 54.2kWh battery and a more potent 160kW motor.
Mini has not divulged performance figures but it did say that these electric Coopers will offer a maximum driving range of between 300km to 400km. This is more than the outgoing model, equipped with a 32.6kWh battery, offers at 177km of range.
With the new Mini Countryman, the next-generation Mini Cooper Electric models are to be produced at the BMW Group Plant Leipzig in Germany from November.
New Mini Cooper Electric to offer bigger batteries, more range
Image: Supplied
