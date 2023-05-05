New Models

New Mini Cooper Electric to offer bigger batteries, more range

05 May 2023 - 14:10 By Motoring Reporter
The new Mini Cooper Electric will offer stronger performance and improved range.
The new Mini Cooper Electric will offer stronger performance and improved range.
Image: Supplied

Mini this week dropped more details about its upcoming Mini Cooper Electric.

Set to debut later this year, this all-electric hatchback is to be built on a bespoke platform co-developed between BMW and Great Wall Motors.

From launch, two models will be available, starting with the entry-level Mini Cooper E featuring a 40.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 135kW motor powering the front wheels. The sportier Mini Cooper SE benefits from a larger 54.2kWh battery and a more potent 160kW motor.

Mini has not divulged performance figures but it did say that these electric Coopers will offer a maximum driving range of between 300km to 400km. This is more than the outgoing model, equipped with a 32.6kWh battery, offers at 177km of range. 

With the new Mini Countryman, the next-generation Mini Cooper Electric models are to be produced at the BMW Group Plant Leipzig in Germany from November.

READ MORE:

New Peugeot 2008 makes world debut

Initial models are powered by three-cylinder petrol, one four-cylinder diesel and a hybrid planned for 2024
Motoring
4 hours ago

Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X

The SUV line-up is smartened with a facelift and there are two new models.
Motoring
23 hours ago

Kia Sportage range boosted by diesel power

Kia has added a diesel engine derivative to its popular fifth-generation Sportage range.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  2. REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver Reviews
  3. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April news
  5. Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X New Models

Latest Videos

Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans