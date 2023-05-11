Renault’s performance marque, Alpine, has unveiled a racy-styled hot hatch based on the upcoming all-electric Renault 5.
Previewed in “Beta” near-production concept form, the three-door A290 is described by Alpine as an urban sports car that will go on sale in Europe and Japan in 2024.
The race-themed A290 is based on the Renault 5, and at 4,050mm is about the same length as a Clio, but has a tuned chassis, more power and a heavily modified body.
The dramatic styling will be toned down for the production model, but will retain about 85% of the exterior silhouette, says Alpine.
Exterior design features of the concept car focus on maximising aerodynamics, including large air scoops in the front grille, air ducts at the front wheels and “floating” side mirrors. Other standout styling gems include 20-inch wheels with a square pattern — and Michelin tyres with raised white lettering.
The dual “exhausts” in this EV’s rear splitter are designed to resemble the fans used on high-powered gaming computers.
Alpine hasn’t released power and performance details, save to confirm that the A290 is moved along by two electric motors and has a motorsport-inspired push-to-pass button which gives a 10-second power boost.
Alpine A290 concept previews firm's upcoming electric hot hatch
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Enthusiast drivers will also appreciate the multilink rear suspension, torque vectoring power delivery and four-piston Brembo disc brakes.
The concept car’s three-seat cockpit places the driver front and centre, though Alpine has confirmed the production car will have a regular four-seat configuration.
The minimalist interior does away with modern touchscreens in favour of traditional buttons located on the ceiling and steering wheel. Information such as speed and range is shown on a small head-up display above the steering wheel.
The A290 Beta is the first of three models in Alpine’s all-electric “Dream Garage” in 2024, says Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine.
The EV hot hatch market is growing, and rivals to the A290 include the next-generation electric Mini, Fiat Abarth and the upcoming Urban Rebel from Volkswagen's Cupra brand.
There are no plans to bring the Alpine A290 or the Renault 5 to SA.
