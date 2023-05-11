Both GR Supra variants are available in five exterior paint hues, Sapphire Blue, Iridescent Metallic Grey, White, Red and Black. From a model line-up point of view, the previously available Matte Grey and Track editions have been discontinued.
Going forward you can pick either the GR Supra Manual starting at R1,417,500 or Automatic at R1,451,800. Pricing includes a five-service/100,00km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Manual Toyota GR Supra shifts into South Africa
Image: Supplied
Old-school driving aficionados will be pleased to know the manual Toyota GR Supra is now available in South Africa. Joining the eight-speed automatic model launched in 2019, this row your own sports car comes locked and loaded with the option of a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox sure to deliver a more engaging driving experience. Weighing in at 1,795kg it's also 20kg lighter than its automatic sibling.
In addition to a third-pedal, Toyota has also upped the power of the GR Supra's 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from 250kW to 285kW. Torque remains unchanged at 500Nm. This increased muscle will see the manual GR Supra sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds with the automatic managing a slightly swifter time of 4.1 seconds. Both models will reach a governed maximum speed of 250km/h.
Image: Supplied
For even sharper handling, both versions of the GR Supra now benefit from an upgraded chassis that features more rigid vulcanised rubber in the front and rear anti-roll bar bushes as well as retuned shock absorbers. The mechanical components in the electric power steering and the system’s operating parameters have also been recalibrated. Toyota has also reprogrammed the car's Track Mode to allow easier drifting and added a new Hairpin+ function that permits more wheel slip when taking tight bends on an uphill gradient (more than 5%). Suffice to say Initial D's Takumi Fujiwara would approve.
The manual GR Supra further differentiates itself with a remapped traction control system better suited to the six-speed transmission's torque delivery characteristics, while inside the cabin is a new centre console that houses the optimally weighted gear knob.
Image: Supplied
Both GR Supra variants are available in five exterior paint hues, Sapphire Blue, Iridescent Metallic Grey, White, Red and Black. From a model line-up point of view, the previously available Matte Grey and Track editions have been discontinued.
Going forward you can pick either the GR Supra Manual starting at R1,417,500 or Automatic at R1,451,800. Pricing includes a five-service/100,00km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition celebrates F1 team's success
New Porsche 718 Spyder RS breaks cover and it's headed for SA
Alpine A290 concept previews firm's upcoming electric hot hatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos