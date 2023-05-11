New Models

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition celebrates F1 team's success

11 May 2023 - 10:36 By Motoring Reporter
The DBX707 AMR23 Edition celebrates Aston Martin's incredible start to the 2023 F1 season.
The Aston Martin F1 team has enjoyed a great year so far. Not only are they currently second in the constructors' championship behind Red Bull, but their undisputed star driver, Fernando Alonso, is lying third in the drivers' championship. Nice.

To celebrate this success the Gaydon-based manufacturer has presented the new DBX707 AMR23 Edition that features a host of eye-catching design cues inspired by the world of F1. As such this high-performance SUV wears bespoke Podium Green paint, a unique Q by Aston Martin fender badge and Aston Martin Racing Green brake calipers. In a nod to both the AMR23 F1 race car and the official F1 medical car (also a DBX707 in case you were wondering), the AMR23 Edition sports lime accents on its sculptured carbon body kit. 

Semi-aniline leather seats are offset by lime green contrast stitiching.
Inside the cabin of this exclusive DBX707 model you will notice striking lime contrast stitching, racy carbon fibre dashboard veneers and unique AMR23 logos on the door sills. 

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition is now available to order. Pricing on application.

