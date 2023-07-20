New Models

Hennessey to offer a 664kW supercharger kit for new Ford Mustang

20 July 2023 - 16:10 By Denis Droppa
Hennessey reveals a modded version of the new-generation Ford Mustang that makes its world premiere later this month.
Image: Supplied

The new seventh-generation Ford Mustang, code-named the S650, will have its world premiere later this month with the flagship Dark Horse model to be powered by a normally aspirated 5.0l V8 engine with outputs of 373kW and 567Nm.

Hennessey Performance has created a rip-roaring performance package for the car, adding a supercharger which bumps up the output to a heady 634kW and 884Nm.

In addition to the supercharger, the Texas-based muscle car specialist further soups up Ford’s pony car with high-flow air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors and a new fuel pump. Hennessey does not quote performance figures. 

To complement its potent power plant, the Hennessey H850 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is visually enhanced with a stylish carbon fibre front splitter, carbon fibre side skirts and a carbon fibre rear spoiler.

Completing the exterior cosmetic enhancements are a set of stunning forged aluminium alloy wheels. Hennessey's embroidered head restraints are fitted to the seats, while Hennessey's badging and script adorn the quarter panels and rear fascia.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “Our supercharged Mustang builds have continually been customer favourites over the years and Ford's improved S650 platform will prove to be its most capable.

“Without question, our supercharged 850-horsepower Dark Horse model will be one of the most exciting and powerful muscle cars on the road — sure to turn heads with its distinctive supercharger wail and exhaust note.” 

The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse will deliver its power to the rear wheels via a choice of six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmissions, with multi-piston Brembo performance brakes on both axles and a Torsen rear differential to improve grip through corners.

Like every S650 Mustang, the Dark Horse adopts a more hi-tech interior than before, including a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch centre screen running Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment, offering over the air updates and wireless CarPlay functionality. 

Hennessey hasn’t listed prices for the H850 performance package but the standard Mustang Dark Horse will be priced at $59,270 (R1.06m) when it hits the streets later this year.

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey modifies a diverse range of sports cars and boasts its own supercars: the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

It isn’t known whether the new-generation S650 Mustang is coming to South Africa, but it’s a strong likelihood given the popularity of the existing range.

