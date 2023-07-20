Hennessey to offer a 664kW supercharger kit for new Ford Mustang

“Without question, our supercharged 850-horsepower Dark Horse model will be one of the most exciting and powerful muscle cars on the road — sure to turn heads with its distinctive supercharger wail and exhaust note.”
The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse will deliver its power to the rear wheels via a choice of six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmissions, with multi-piston Brembo performance brakes on both axles and a Torsen rear differential to improve grip through corners.
Like every S650 Mustang, the Dark Horse adopts a more hi-tech interior than before, including a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch centre screen running Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment, offering over the air updates and wireless CarPlay functionality.
Hennessey hasn’t listed prices for the H850 performance package but the standard Mustang Dark Horse will be priced at $59,270 (R1.06m) when it hits the streets later this year.
Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey modifies a diverse range of sports cars and boasts its own supercars: the Venom GT and the Venom F5.
It isn’t known whether the new-generation S650 Mustang is coming to South Africa, but it’s a strong likelihood given the popularity of the existing range.
Image: Supplied
