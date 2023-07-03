The Ford Mustang has a presence on the road and tempts buyers by offering American muscle car attitude at an approachable price, and lots of special and limited editions.
The Ford Mustang GT California Edition is the latest, 100-unit exclusive enticement tool. It evokes the spirit of the 1968 California Special, of which 4,100 were produced and sold only from specific California sales districts.
Mustangs look cool in any colour, but Ford has curated a beachy list of hues to match the California coastal-living vibe, including the attractive Race Red of our test car. Rapid Red, Dark Matter Grey, Carbonized Grey, Oil Slick Purple, Shadow Black and Oxford White are also available.
Styling differentiators from the R70,000 cheaper GT model include a black honeycomb front grille, GT/CS badges, black stripes at the bottom and 19-inch size classic, five-spoke Torq Thrust alloy wheels as found on the 1968 and 2020 Bullitt Mustangs. These wheels were America’s answer to Porsche’s iconic five-spoke Fuchs wheel.
The air scoops behind the Mustang’s doors are faux, but redolent of 1960 era Mustangs. Side skirts, a rear diffuser, large deck-lid spoiler and a protruding front-splitter enhance the modified styling.
Inside the cabin, the California Special gets heated and cooled, part leather/part suede front seats with contrast red stitching. They aren’t tricky to operate or harsh to sit on, and there are GT/CS logos on the seat backs, floor mats and an aluminium plaque on the passenger side of the dash.
REVIEW | Why the Ford Mustang GT California Edition is a lovable brute
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
The Ford Mustang has a presence on the road and tempts buyers by offering American muscle car attitude at an approachable price, and lots of special and limited editions.
The Ford Mustang GT California Edition is the latest, 100-unit exclusive enticement tool. It evokes the spirit of the 1968 California Special, of which 4,100 were produced and sold only from specific California sales districts.
Mustangs look cool in any colour, but Ford has curated a beachy list of hues to match the California coastal-living vibe, including the attractive Race Red of our test car. Rapid Red, Dark Matter Grey, Carbonized Grey, Oil Slick Purple, Shadow Black and Oxford White are also available.
Styling differentiators from the R70,000 cheaper GT model include a black honeycomb front grille, GT/CS badges, black stripes at the bottom and 19-inch size classic, five-spoke Torq Thrust alloy wheels as found on the 1968 and 2020 Bullitt Mustangs. These wheels were America’s answer to Porsche’s iconic five-spoke Fuchs wheel.
The air scoops behind the Mustang’s doors are faux, but redolent of 1960 era Mustangs. Side skirts, a rear diffuser, large deck-lid spoiler and a protruding front-splitter enhance the modified styling.
Inside the cabin, the California Special gets heated and cooled, part leather/part suede front seats with contrast red stitching. They aren’t tricky to operate or harsh to sit on, and there are GT/CS logos on the seat backs, floor mats and an aluminium plaque on the passenger side of the dash.
Image: Supplied
The rest are the usual Ford fare of a touch-operated communication and entertainment system with swift Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, voice-commands, height and reach-adjustable and multifunction steering wheel. Dual climate control is also standard.
Rear legroom is cramped and not family friendly, but it has a good-sized boot. From the comfy seats, your view upfront is a long and flowing bonnet that houses a naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 engine with outputs of 330kW and 529Nm paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. The fabled six-speed manual is not available for the California, but it breathes through quad 4.5-inch tailpipes with an active valve performance exhaust.
Cold starts are neighbour-startling, but there’s a quiet start feature. Other exhaust modes are Normal, Sport, and Track. Acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is claimed at 4.5 seconds, and it feels fast. Driving modes are Normal, Sport, Track, Drag and Snow/Wet.
Performance is never in short supply in whichever mode, and the California is ready to spin its rear wheels and bolt itself sideways when you hoof it up, muzzled only by traction control and a limited-slip differential. It’s a big coupe that doesn’t have German sports car-typical handling, but it has surprisingly good poise with enough of a dynamic envelope for confident cornering.
In the end, the 2,105kg weight hinders agility on twisty routes, but point it at a straight road and it needs no second invitation to show it carries big acceleration towards its 250km/h top speed. The Brembo brakes fitted as standard offer sufficiently safe retardation.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
The ride is good on smooth roads but a little jarring on bad surfaces, and it’s also a little noisier in any of the modes except Quiet. When that setting is activated, the Mustang moves along with the silent anonymity of a Fiesta, which is great for peace of mind, and in conjunction with adaptive cruise control, low-ish fuel consumption averages can be achieved.
Ford claims 12.3l/100km and we achieved 13.5l/100km which was not too far off. All of this relative frugality can be lost with a heavy right foot, though, drawn by the pull of the entertaining exhaust roar. The Mustang California is a fine everyday car, too, thanks to easy-to-live-with bits like a spacious interior, soft damping and automatic transmission.
This is probably the last time we get to drive this version of the Mustang. Ford has already shown the new-generation car that’s expected in 2024. Though the current model is no match for its mostly Teutonic sport coupe rivals in terms of polished handling, there’s immense speed and fun available in the California Edition, plus American muscle car ownership and instant collectable status as drawcards.
Tech Specs
Standard features
LED daytime driving running lights, rain-sensing wipers, keyless access, climate control, rear camera park distance control, leather/suede upholstery, high beam assist, Bluetooth, navigation, heated seats, auto on/off lights, adaptive cruise control, ABS, stability control, seven airbags, limited slip differential
Cost of ownership
Ford Mustang GT California Edition
WE LIKE: Looks, speed, roaring exhaust, exclusivity
WE DISLIKE: It could be lighter
VERDICT: A collectable brute
Motor News star rating
Competition
READ MORE:
REVIEW | Capable Jeep Grand Cherokee let down by heavy thirst
REVIEW | GWM P-Series is a fair shot, but not without flaws
REVIEW | Opulent and frugal: That's the Mercedes-Benz S350d
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos