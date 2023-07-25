New Models

Updated Kia Sorento gets an aggressive new look

25 July 2023 - 15:35 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The facelifted Sorento riffs heavily off the Kia EV9.
The facelifted Sorento riffs heavily off the Kia EV9.
Image: Instagram/@jung_young_teak

Images of the new Kia Sorento leaked across the internet and social media platforms this week ahead of its official (and imminent) unveiling.

Similar to the refreshed Kia Picanto announced earlier in July, this facelifted seven-seater sports a look heavily inspired by the South Korean carmaker's all-electric EV9 flagship. As such the conventional horizontal headlamps of the outgoing model have been replaced by more dramatic T-shaped units incorporating LED technology and daytime running lights. There is also a redesigned bumper home to a larger, more menacing “tiger nose” radiator grille, while the Kia badge has been moved up to the leading edge of the reshaped bonnet.

Rear tweaks are a bit more subtle.
Rear tweaks are a bit more subtle.
Image: Instagram/@jung_young_teak

To revitalise the Sorento's profile, Kia's has bolted on a new set of alloy wheels with de rigueur diamond finishing. Other than that its silhouette remains more or less unchanged. Moving rearwards, you'll probably notice the taillight clusters have been treated to a mild work-over as has the bumper, which no longer houses a pair of faux exhaust tailpipes.  

Revised interior gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system.
Revised interior gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system.
Image: Instagram/@jung_young_teak

A single picture of the interior shows off a streamlined dashboard design incorporating the firm's larger and more modern 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Beneath it reside a slim horizontal air vents that lend the cockpit a more sophisticated air. A new two-tone upholstery option is also showcased as are a sporty set of aluminium pedals. 

Other than what we can deduce from studying the leaked images, further specification details about the overhauled Sorento range remain thin on the ground. However, we expect Kia to divulge more information about its updated seven-seater in due course.

Kia Picanto gets a fresh new look

Kia has spruced up its popular Picanto city runabout with a bold new exterior makeover.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

New Hyundai Exter SUV launches in India as rivals gain ground

Hyundai on Monday launched a small sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in India aimed at young car buyers, a move analysts said is an attempt to reclaim ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 reaches Mzansi in limited numbers

Mercedes-AMG has launched a high-performance, limited-edition of its GLB compact crossover in SA.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. REVIEW | Fast and feisty Corolla GR arrives in the hot hatch bullring First Drives
  2. Updated Kia Sorento gets an aggressive new look New Models
  3. Chery celebrates 20,000 units sold in South Africa news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  5. Mitsubishi eyes Renault EV investment by year-end news

Latest Videos

'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...
Bongiwe Msomi is captaining the national team at the 2023 Netball World Cup