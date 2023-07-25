A single picture of the interior shows off a streamlined dashboard design incorporating the firm's larger and more modern 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Beneath it reside a slim horizontal air vents that lend the cockpit a more sophisticated air. A new two-tone upholstery option is also showcased as are a sporty set of aluminium pedals.
Updated Kia Sorento gets an aggressive new look
Image: Instagram/@jung_young_teak
Images of the new Kia Sorento leaked across the internet and social media platforms this week ahead of its official (and imminent) unveiling.
Similar to the refreshed Kia Picanto announced earlier in July, this facelifted seven-seater sports a look heavily inspired by the South Korean carmaker's all-electric EV9 flagship. As such the conventional horizontal headlamps of the outgoing model have been replaced by more dramatic T-shaped units incorporating LED technology and daytime running lights. There is also a redesigned bumper home to a larger, more menacing “tiger nose” radiator grille, while the Kia badge has been moved up to the leading edge of the reshaped bonnet.
Image: Instagram/@jung_young_teak
To revitalise the Sorento's profile, Kia's has bolted on a new set of alloy wheels with de rigueur diamond finishing. Other than that its silhouette remains more or less unchanged. Moving rearwards, you'll probably notice the taillight clusters have been treated to a mild work-over as has the bumper, which no longer houses a pair of faux exhaust tailpipes.
Image: Instagram/@jung_young_teak
A single picture of the interior shows off a streamlined dashboard design incorporating the firm's larger and more modern 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Beneath it reside a slim horizontal air vents that lend the cockpit a more sophisticated air. A new two-tone upholstery option is also showcased as are a sporty set of aluminium pedals.
Other than what we can deduce from studying the leaked images, further specification details about the overhauled Sorento range remain thin on the ground. However, we expect Kia to divulge more information about its updated seven-seater in due course.
