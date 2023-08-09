Aside from all the lavish interior amenities shared with its conventional 7 Series siblings, Protection model customers can look forward to exclusive features such as a fresh-air supply system, fire extinguisher with automatic and manual discharge, flashing lights, radio transceivers and flag poles for when the car is on official duty.
BMW reveals new armoured i7 and V8-powered 7 Series
Image: Supplied
In a world growing ever more tumultuous, it's no surprise armoured cars are a such big deal these days. Not just with independent specialists manufacturing bolt-on kits for existing vehicles but OEMs such as BMW, who on Wednesday revealed its new i7 and 7 Series Protection models, both of which offer defence from firearms and explosives.
Set to make their first public appearance at September's IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich, these hardcore limousines utilise the German carmaker's all-new Protection Core, a feat of retrofit-free engineering which sees the entire supporting structure of both sedans' body constructed from armour steel for the first time.
According to BMW its three-dimensionally engineered elements are all made of exceptionally resistant, hot-formed steel alloys. This unique self-supporting protective cell is then bolstered with protection-specification doors, special armouring for the underbody and safety glass.
The end result is full VR9 protection without any limitations and a machine that cope with everything from drone attacks to hand-grenade fragments.
Aside from all the lavish interior amenities shared with its conventional 7 Series siblings, Protection model customers can look forward to exclusive features such as a fresh-air supply system, fire extinguisher with automatic and manual discharge, flashing lights, radio transceivers and flag poles for when the car is on official duty.
A set of model-specific light-alloy wheels is fitted with PAX tyres, which allows both cars to continue on their journeys at speeds up to 80km/h even in the event of total pressure loss.
Also to be found on the list of security features for the 760i Protection is a self-sealing fuel tank, with a casing that reseals itself after being hit by a bullet to prevent any loss of fuel.
As is to be expected, this all adds a fair amount of extra weight — BMW hasn't told us exactly how much — which is certainly reflected in the performance stats. While the everyday 2,640kg i7 romps from 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds, this battle-ready Protection model does it in a leisurely nine. Top speed is a claimed 160km/h, down from 240km/h.
If it's pace you're after, then you're better off looking at the 4.4l V8-powered 760i Protection, which will sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds and achieve a VO2 Max of 210km/h.
As is also to be expected, the chassis of both these new Protection models have been heavily revised to cope with the added heft of the armour. Integral Active Steering is fitted as standard and BMW claims drivers can count on precisely controllable handling, even when they are being driven hard, such as when escaping from an attack.
BMW said first European customer deliveries will commence from December 2023.
