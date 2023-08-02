With a payload of 760kg, the same 3,500kg towing capacity as the Station Wagon and a wide range of accessories available, the Quartermaster can carry five people and their bulkiest of loads. Its everyday cargo-lugging versatility is assured thanks to four tie-down rings in the load space (utility rails are optional), a 400W power take-off, an integrated mounting bar and a 1,280mm tailgate that can support up to 225kg when open.
As is the case with the Station Wagon, the Quartermaster is powered by BMW-sourced 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard (front and rear diff locks are optional). Grenadier's newcomer rides on heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension, and is fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles complemented by powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball steering system.
Ineos reveals SA pricing of Grenadier Quartermaster pickup
Image: Supplied
Ineos has announced local pricing for its new and eagerly awaited Grenadier Quartermaster range.
In case you need a quick refresher, this rugged double-cab “bakkie” uses the exact same box section ladder frame chassis as its fully-enclosed Station Wagon sibling but is 305mm longer. This extra length allowed Grenadier to fit out the Quartermaster with a capacious load bay measuring 1,564mm in length and 1,619mm in width. This is ample enough to carry a standard 1,200mm x 800mm Euro pallet with ease.
Image: Supplied
With a payload of 760kg, the same 3,500kg towing capacity as the Station Wagon and a wide range of accessories available, the Quartermaster can carry five people and their bulkiest of loads. Its everyday cargo-lugging versatility is assured thanks to four tie-down rings in the load space (utility rails are optional), a 400W power take-off, an integrated mounting bar and a 1,280mm tailgate that can support up to 225kg when open.
As is the case with the Station Wagon, the Quartermaster is powered by BMW-sourced 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard (front and rear diff locks are optional). Grenadier's newcomer rides on heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension, and is fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles complemented by powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball steering system.
Image: Supplied
Available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim, this bakkie boasts class-leading off-road ability with 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, and breakover and departure angles “unrivalled by any other series production pickup”.
The Grenadier Quartermaster is available with a wide range of tailored accessories for drivers looking to customise their vehicle to better suit their specific needs. Its cargo bay can be fitted with a robust frame and waterproof canvas canopy or a lockable roller tonneau cover. A roof rack further increases carrying capacity and can host a range of mounts to carry expedition essentials such as jerry cans, sand ladders and shovels.
Image: Supplied
Whether you go with diesel or petrol power, pricing for the base-spec Quartermaster starts at R1,717,100. The Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions both retail from R1,862,100. As with the Station Wagon, pricing includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty.
For more information and an online vehicle configurator, click on ineosgrenadier.com.
Toyota unveils the all-new Prado
New Mitsubishi Triton breaks cover
Toyota launches limited edition Hilux with X-factor appeal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos