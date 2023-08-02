New Models

Ineos reveals SA pricing of Grenadier Quartermaster pickup

02 August 2023 - 12:27 By Motoring Reporter
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pricing starts at R1.7m for the base-spec model.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Ineos has announced local pricing for its new and eagerly awaited Grenadier Quartermaster range.

In case you need a quick refresher, this rugged double-cab “bakkie” uses the exact same box section ladder frame chassis as its fully-enclosed Station Wagon sibling but is 305mm longer. This extra length allowed Grenadier to fit out the Quartermaster with a capacious load bay measuring 1,564mm in length and 1,619mm in width. This is ample enough to carry a standard 1,200mm x 800mm Euro pallet with ease. 

The load bay measures 1,564mm long and 1,619mm wide.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

With a payload of 760kg, the same 3,500kg towing capacity as the Station Wagon and a wide range of accessories available, the Quartermaster can carry five people and their bulkiest of loads. Its everyday cargo-lugging versatility is assured thanks to four tie-down rings in the load space (utility rails are optional), a 400W power take-off, an integrated mounting bar and a 1,280mm tailgate that can support up to 225kg when open.

As is the case with the Station Wagon, the Quartermaster is powered by BMW-sourced 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. A centre differential lock and a two-speed transfer case are fitted as standard (front and rear diff locks are optional). Grenadier's newcomer rides on heavy-duty five-link front and rear suspension, and is fitted with Carraro-supplied solid beam axles complemented by powerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball steering system.

Like the Station Wagon, the Quartermaster is powered by BMW 3.0l turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trim, this bakkie boasts class-leading off-road ability with 264mm of ground clearance, an 800mm wading depth and approach, and breakover and departure angles “unrivalled by any other series production pickup”.

The Grenadier Quartermaster is available with a wide range of tailored accessories for drivers looking to customise their vehicle to better suit their specific needs. Its cargo bay can be fitted with a robust frame and waterproof canvas canopy or a lockable roller tonneau cover. A roof rack further increases carrying capacity and can host a range of mounts to carry expedition essentials such as jerry cans, sand ladders and shovels.

The Quartermaster promises formidable off-road performance.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Whether you go with diesel or petrol power, pricing for the base-spec Quartermaster starts at R1,717,100. The Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions both retail from R1,862,100. As with the Station Wagon, pricing includes a standard five-year/100,000km warranty.

For more information and an online vehicle configurator, click on ineosgrenadier.com.

Toyota unveils the all-new Prado

Under the boxy styling is better off-road ability and improved technology
Motoring
4 hours ago

New Mitsubishi Triton breaks cover

Mitsubishi has finally revealed its all-new sixth-generation Triton pickup.
Motoring
6 days ago

Toyota launches limited edition Hilux with X-factor appeal

Available in six-speed manual or six-speed automatic guise, the double bakkie uses the Raider 2.4 GD-6 4x4 as the donor but spruces it up with a more ...
Motoring
1 week ago
