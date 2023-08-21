New Models

New Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner is the ultimate in luxury

21 August 2023 - 15:22 By Motor News Reporter
The new Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner is recognisable by its bespoke grille and other exclusive highlights.
The new Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner is recognisable by its bespoke grille and other exclusive highlights.
Image: Supplied

The Bentley Bentayga SUV was launched in 2015, but the arrival of the 180mm longer Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) a little more than a year ago signalled a new era for the British brand.

For the first time in its 104-year history, an SUV became the flagship model ahead of conventional limousines. The company has launched an even more luxurious Mulliner version of the EWB. Dating back to 1760, HJ Mulliner & Co is a well-known British coachbuilder and the personal commissioning department for Bentley.

In standard form, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner features exclusive exterior details such as a distinctive “double diamond” front grille, a chrome front lower grille, Mulliner wing vents and two-tone mirror caps in Satin Silver and body colour.

Mulliner-specific 22-inch wheels in polished or grey painted and polished finishes are standard but customers can order the Bentayga EWB Mulliner with a Blackline which applies a gloss back treatment to all exterior chrome work, mirror caps and gloss black 22” alloy wheels specific to the Mulliner.       

Automated doors prompt welcome illumination projected onto the ground, and reveal three dimensional treadplates and deep-pile Mulliner overmats offered in a choice of eight three-colour combos, comprising a tritone split of main hide, secondary hide and accent colour. These are available only in Mulliner models.

The Bentayga EWB's extra legroom has created a flagship out of the SUV, while Mulliner lays on more bespoke touches.
The Bentayga EWB's extra legroom has created a flagship out of the SUV, while Mulliner lays on more bespoke touches.
Image: Supplied

Highlights include curated colours for the cabin in a Grand Black veneer trim, polished surfaces with overlays of silver Mulliner lettering and the Bentayga silhouette to the passenger fascia, the Bentley “B” on door waist rails, Mulliner chrome patterning on the rear picnic trays and a three-dimensional diamond milled finish to the centre console.

A Harmony diamond quilt adorns the Bentley doors and the airline seats. Available as the four-plus-one, or four-seat cabin configuration, the Bentley airline seat specification is said to be the most advanced seating system with 22-ways of adjustment.

Owners will receive a Mulliner presentation key box and key pouches matched to their Bentayga’s three-colour combination.

A clock unique to the Mulliner EWB, flanked by chromed bullseye air vents in a silvered face and a bezel in a technical knurled finish adds to the upper-class décor, while a driver’s digital instrumentation echoes the same silvered finish and typeface for the numerals.

A silhouette of the EWB with Mulliner lettering adorns the dashboard. Picture: SUPPLIED
A silhouette of the EWB with Mulliner lettering adorns the dashboard. Picture: SUPPLIED

Power is provided by a 404kW and 770Nm 4l V8 engine. It is rated with a 290km/h top speed and 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds. Keeping it all afloat is a chassis with advanced active anti-roll control, rear-wheel steering and three-chamber air springs.   

Bentley SA confirms that the new model will be made available to local customers at a price still to be confirmed. 

