Lamborghini unveils Lanzador electric concept car with more than 1,000kW

Lanzador looks into the future without forgetting Lamborghini's DNA, says CEO Stephan Winkelmann

19 August 2023 - 13:05
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The Lanzador had its world unveiling at Monterey Car Week on Friday.
Image: Supplied

In the year of its 60th anniversary, Lamborghini on Friday unveiled the Lanzador as its first pure-electric concept car and confirmed it will have a brawny output of more than 1,000kW.

Revealed at the Quail Motorsports Gathering as part of Monterey Car Week in the US, the Lanzador provides a concrete preview of the production vehicle that Lamborghini will launch in 2028. 

The high-ground-clearance Gran Turismo has four seats and all-wheel drive, and combines the high performance of the flagship Revuelto with the versatility of the Urus SUV. 

The design of the concept car is inspired by spaceships, says Mitja Borkert, head of design. Its edgy, outlandish styling takes inspiration from the Urus and Countach LPI 800-4.

“With Lanzador we are looking into our future without forgetting our DNA,” explains Stephan Winkelmann, CEO. 

“The first coupés from Lamborghini with their front engines were sporty, elegant Gran Turismos suitable for every day use as 2+2-seaters.” 

The high-ground-clearance Gran Turismo combines the high performance of the flagship Revuelto with the versatility of the Urus SUV.
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini has not revealed exact technical details or performance figures, but said the Lanzador's peak power is more than 1MW (1,000kW) and a new generation high-performance battery ensures a long range.

The all-wheel drive offers active e-torque vectoring on the rear axle for dynamic cornering behaviour adapted for every driving situation. The driver is able to adjust the Lanzador's behaviour with Driving Dynamics Control, active aerodynamics and active suspension.

Lamborghini says it is not only the hardware components that will define its future electrified high-performance vehicles, but also the software and control systems.

“Lamborghini will define and differentiate itself in the future through a strategy of all active-control systems.

“We are taking Lamborghini integrated driving dynamics control to a whole new level, which has not been possible for production sports cars before and offers our customers a new driving experience,” explains Rouven Mohr, chief technical officer. 

The pilot and front passenger sit low within the cabin as if in a jet, separated by a centre console.
Image: Supplied

The Lanzador is one of the most practical Lamborghinis, with family-friendly features that include a storage area concealed under the bonnet, a large glass tailgate, and adjustable rear seats with a variable luggage compartment.

The interior follows the trend of other modern Lamborghinis with digital displays and a fighter jet-style start button. The pilot and front passenger sit low within the cabin as if in a jet, separated by a centre console. Positioned in front of the driver is a pilot’s unit for control of the entertainment system, climate control and new digital functions. Passengers receive information via automatically retractable displays. 

