New Models

F-Type ZP Edition will be the last petrol-powered Jaguar sports car

The company is going all-electric from 2025

11 October 2023 - 12:11 By Motoring Reporter
The F-Type ZP Edition is available as either a cabriolet or a coupé.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar is going all-electric from 2025. As such it is commemorating the end of its internal combustion sports car lineage with the new and ultra exclusive F-Type ZP Edition. 

Inspired by the first race-winning “Project ZP” E-Types campaigned shortly after its launch in 1961, these flagship models make their presence known with a host of unique exterior and interior touches and masses of supercharged V8 power. 

Available as either a coupé or cabriolet, customers can choose from two colour schemes: Oulton Blue Gloss with a Mars Red and Ebony duotone leather interior, or Crystal Grey Gloss with a Navy Blue and Ebony duotone leather interior. Both feature Porcelain White Gloss racing-style roundels on the doors and Porcelain White Gloss grille surrounds.

Other standout features exclusive to the F-Type ZP Edition include gloss black body accents and brake calipers. This finish is also applied to the lightweight 20-inch forged alloy wheels. You will also find ZP Edition branding applied to the door treadplates, dashboard and front wings. While the seats feature horizontal upholstery fluting, the space between them houses a unique “One of 150" SV Bespoke commissioning plaque.

Rapid forward momentum is provided courtesy of a 5.0l supercharged V8 petrol engine tuned to deliver 423kW and 700Nm of torque. Sent to all four wheels for maximum grip, this is good enough for 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds and a VO2 Max of 300km/h. 

Though pricing is yet to be announced, Jaguar has confirmed two F-Type ZP Edition models (both coupés) have been earmarked for the South African market. 

