The new Mercedes‑AMG GLE SUV and Coupé models have touched down in South Africa.
Similar to their non-AMG stablemates, the GLE 53 4Matic+ and GLE 63 S 4Matic+ both sport enhanced exterior styling with new LED daytime running light signatures, revised LED taillamp clusters and a front fascia that trades the Mercedes star for an AMG emblem.
The GLE 53 4Matic+ also gets a revised front apron featuring “jet‑wing” design air intakes, a tweak that — visually speaking — brings it in line with its flagship eight-cylinder sibling.
Standard interior amenities have been extended and in the case of the six-cylinder GLE 53 4Matic+ SUV customers can look forward to an electric panoramic sliding sunroof, heated front seats, adaptive highbeam assist and smartphone integration.
Other niceties come in the shape of an adaptive AMG performance exhaust, Burmester sound system, memory package for saving personalised settings for the driver’s seat and steering column, 360º parking pilot, keyless entry/start, blind spot assist and AMG performance steering wheel.
New Mercedes‑AMG GLE local pricing announced
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The Coupé model ups the ante even further with climate control for the front seats, MBUX augmented reality functionality and a pair of bright Multibeam LED headlamps.
The range-topping GLE 63 S 4Matic+ builds on this specification with additional gizmos such as an Air-Balance air purification system, multi‑contour front seats, head‑up display, MBUX interior assistant and temperature-controlled cupholders to keep your beverages chilled. The front doors feature bespoke puddle lights with an AMG-specific animation.
Powering the GLE 53 4Matic+ is a 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine tuned to deliver 320kW and 560Nm of torque (40Nm more than the outgoing model). Benefiting from a 48-volt mild hybrid system, this unit allows for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.0 seconds (down 0.3 seconds) and an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.
Image: Supplied
The GLE 63 S 4Matic+ is bolted to a twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 petrol engine churning out 450kW and 850Nm. Also benefiting from 48-volt mild hybrid technology, this flagship model will go from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 280km/h.
All Mercedes‑AMG GLE SUV and Coupé models are equipped with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission that sends drive to a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all‑wheel drive system. This is complemented by a dynamic chassis bolstered by AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping.
AMG active ride control active roll stabilisation is standard on the GLE 63 S 4Matic+ and is available as an option for the GLE 53 4Matic+. It works with two electromechanical actuators on the front and rear axles.
Image: Supplied
Pricing for the new Mercedes-AMG GLE range is as follows:
Pricing includes a two-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
