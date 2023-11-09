New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Volkswagen Tiguan

09 November 2023 - 08:28 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he unpacks the new third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan. 

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Subaru Outback

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the latest Subaru Outback.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he road tests the Toyota GR Corolla.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Rimac Nevera sets 275.74km/h Guinness speed record — in reverse

The Croatian supercar returned to where it last year set a top speed run of 412km/h, making it the fastest electric production car in the world.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ford celebrates South African centenary with several new models New Models
  2. Russell's Brazil retirement won't affect last two races of the year Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV unpacks the new Volkswagen Tiguan New Models
  4. F1 stewards defer Haas review hearing to Thursday Motorsport
  5. Polestar trims delivery forecast and halves margin target news

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...