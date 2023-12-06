New Models

Frugal Honda Fit Hybrid gets a refresh for summer

06 December 2023 - 15:54 By Motoring Staff
A new bumper design gives the Fit Hybrid a sportier appearance.
A new bumper design gives the Fit Hybrid a sportier appearance.
Image: Supplied

The Honda Fit Hybrid has been treated to a mild makeover.

Now available in South Africa, this fuel-sipper benefits from a more sporty appearance thanks to revised front and rear bumper designs.

Inside the cabin you will find the addition of a wireless charing pad.

The interior benefits from a wireless charging pad.
The interior benefits from a wireless charging pad.
Image: Supplied

More changes abound under the bonnet, where the vehicle's powertrain has been fettled to produce more power.

Thanks to a meatier traction motor, this flagship Fit model now sports a claimed total power output of 90kW (+10kW) and 253Nm worth of torque.

Though this improves acceleration, you can still bank on a claimed fuel economy figure of just 3.7l/100km on the combined cycle. CO2 emission weigh in at an impressive 88g/km. 

A hybrid powertrain produces an extra 10kW.
A hybrid powertrain produces an extra 10kW.
Image: Supplied

The new Honda Fit Hybrid retails for R544,900. Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty, four-year/60,000km service plan and eight-year/200,000km extended warranty covering the Lithium-ion battery and other related hybrid system components.

The rear bumper has also been given a slightly more aggressive design.
The rear bumper has also been given a slightly more aggressive design.
Image: Supplied

