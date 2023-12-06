More changes abound under the bonnet, where the vehicle's powertrain has been fettled to produce more power.
Thanks to a meatier traction motor, this flagship Fit model now sports a claimed total power output of 90kW (+10kW) and 253Nm worth of torque.
Though this improves acceleration, you can still bank on a claimed fuel economy figure of just 3.7l/100km on the combined cycle. CO2 emission weigh in at an impressive 88g/km.
Frugal Honda Fit Hybrid gets a refresh for summer
Image: Supplied
The Honda Fit Hybrid has been treated to a mild makeover.
Now available in South Africa, this fuel-sipper benefits from a more sporty appearance thanks to revised front and rear bumper designs.
Inside the cabin you will find the addition of a wireless charing pad.
Image: Supplied
More changes abound under the bonnet, where the vehicle's powertrain has been fettled to produce more power.
Thanks to a meatier traction motor, this flagship Fit model now sports a claimed total power output of 90kW (+10kW) and 253Nm worth of torque.
Though this improves acceleration, you can still bank on a claimed fuel economy figure of just 3.7l/100km on the combined cycle. CO2 emission weigh in at an impressive 88g/km.
Image: Supplied
The new Honda Fit Hybrid retails for R544,900. Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty, four-year/60,000km service plan and eight-year/200,000km extended warranty covering the Lithium-ion battery and other related hybrid system components.
Image: Supplied
READ MORE:
Mzansi-bound Mini Cooper SE gets John Cooper Works Trim package
Ebrahim Patel says South Africa is likely to produce first electric vehicle in 2026
Toyota reveals more information about new Hilux Hybrid model
Isuzu unveils new D-Max X-Rider double-cab bakkie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos