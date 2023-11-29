Power is provided by Isuzu's pleasingly frugal (as low as 5.58l/100km) 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm or torque. On 4x2 models this is sent to the rear wheels via your choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the arguably more off-road capable 4x4 derivative is available exclusively with the latter.
Isuzu unveils new D-Max X-Rider double-cab bakkie
Image: Supplied
Isuzu on Wednesday unveiled its aggressive new D-Max X-Rider double-cab bakkie.
Based on the mid-tier D-Max 1.9 Ddi LS, this striking load-lugger stands out from the crowd courtesy of an exterior overhaul. Highlights up front include a gloss black radiator grille with contrasting red “Isuzu” lettering, a distinguishing feature flanked by a pair of night-slaying LED headlamps. Directly below them are equally dazzling LED fog lights.
Viewed in profile you'll notice X-Rider badges on the leading edges of the front doors, fully functional dark grey roof rails and a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Isuzu has also applied stylish black accents to the door handles, B-pillars, side mirror covers, tailgate handle and sports bar mounted behind the passenger cab.
Image: Supplied
The rear is home to LED tail lights, a black “Isuzu” tailgate decal and tow bar with a 2.1-tonne rating. Four colours are available: Splash White, Mercury Silver, Red Spinel and Islay Gray.
The interior of the X-Rider is equally alluring thanks to the inclusion of subtle red accents throughout the cabin and leather seats with matching red stitching and embroidered red “X” logos on the headrests. You will also find a red trim divider between the cubbyhole and dashboard and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and red Isuzu badge. Finishing things off is a dark roof headliner and a set of chunky X-Rider floor mats.
Technological highlights include a seven-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a six-speaker audio system, Wi-Fi compatibility and a rear USB port. There's also a reverse camera and rear park assist.
Power is provided by Isuzu's pleasingly frugal (as low as 5.58l/100km) 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm or torque. On 4x2 models this is sent to the rear wheels via your choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the arguably more off-road capable 4x4 derivative is available exclusively with the latter.
On the active and passive safety front, all new X-Rider models come standard with ABS brakes with EBD and brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control and trailer sway control. Also included are driver and front passenger airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.
According to Isuzu, D-Max X-Rider pricing will be released soon — so watch this space.
