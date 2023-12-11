Under the bonnet you will discover the Tremor is powered by Ford's 2.0l four-cylinder Bi-Turbo diesel engine generating 154kW and 500Nm of torque. Meshed to a 10-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed to all four wheels via the Blue Oval's sophisticated on-demand four-wheel drive system, offering four settings: 4A (automatic), 2H, 4H and 4L. For extra capability this is bolstered by seven preset drive modes — Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl.
Ford Ranger Tremor will have off-road fans shaking with excitement
Ford on Monday took the wraps off its new Ranger Tremor.
Based on the Ranger XLT, the Tremor sports enhanced off-road capability courtesy of a trick suspension system borrowed from the flagship Wildtrak X. This means you get Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers, a wider track (+30mm) and a bit more ground clearance (+24mm) for clearing obstacles with more confidence. Ample traction is provided by a set of 17-inch “Asphalt Black” alloy wheels shod with all-terrain General Grabber AT3 265/70 tyres. The latter are complemented by extended wheel arch mouldings in “Bolder Grey”.
In keeping with this improved off-road prowess, Ford has fitted the Tremor with a steel bash plate, steel underbody protection for the engine, transfer case and fuel tank, two front tow hooks, cast aluminium side steps and the distinctive long-leg tubular sports bar.
A lot of cutting-edge technology is worked into the Ranger Tremor, including Ford's new Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Trailer Reverse Guidance: an innovative system that helps take the guesswork out of reversing the vehicle with a trailer attached.
Then there's the Trail Turn Assist system, which applies brake pressure to the inside rear wheel — an action that reduces the turning radius by up to 25%. It's designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds below 19km/h and can be engaged in 4H or 4L mode when the rear differential is unlocked. Trail Control is also fitted as standard. As seen in the Ranger Raptor, it helps drivers maintain a constant low speed in challenging terrain. Select a speed below 32km/h and the vehicle will automatically manage its acceleration and braking inputs while the driver concentrates on steering.
There are plenty of active and passive safety features fitted as standard on the Tremor, including hill descent control, hill launch assist and dynamic stability control (which includes load adaptive control, rollover mitigation, traction control and trailer sway control). Also present is lane keeping with road edge detection, pre-collision assist, reverse brake assist, blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage and front/rear parking sensors. Finishing things off is post-collision braking, seven airbags, smart keyless entry with push button start and a Thatcham-grade alarm system and immobiliser.
Under the bonnet you will discover the Tremor is powered by Ford's 2.0l four-cylinder Bi-Turbo diesel engine generating 154kW and 500Nm of torque. Meshed to a 10-speed automatic transmission, power is distributed to all four wheels via the Blue Oval's sophisticated on-demand four-wheel drive system, offering four settings: 4A (automatic), 2H, 4H and 4L. For extra capability this is bolstered by seven preset drive modes — Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl.
Unique styling touches at the front of the Tremor include a black honeycomb radiator grille, black Ford Oval badge and the same LED auxiliary driving lights as the Wildtrak X. A “Bolder Grey” finish has also been applied to the lower sections of the front bumper and H-bar, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles and rear bumper. Unique “Tremor” decals adorn the sides of the load box, while the tailgate also wears a black Ford Oval badge. A range of exterior paint colours are available from launch, including Conquer Grey, Agate Black, Carbonised Grey, Frozen White, Lucid Red, Blue Lightning and Iconic Silver.
Inside the cabin you will find the Tremor is home to black vinyl seats with grey stitching as well as vinyl flooring, which makes cleaning after a muddy adventure a lot easier. The front seat backs are embroidered with an orange Tremor logo and offer six-way adjustment. Other notable tweaks over the standard XLT model include “Precision Grey” accents and “Ebony” upper trim finishes on the doors and dashboard.
Other niceties include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch, portrait format touchscreen that controls Ford’s Sync 4A infotainment system. The Tremor also features wireless charging as standard and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Powerful connectivity is delivered by a FordPass Connect modem, which enables Ford Power-Up software updates to be carried out over the air. Paired to a 360º camera system, Ford's off-road Sync Screen allows easy manoeuvring in tight spaces.
Loading the Tremor for an adventure is easy as the load box is equipped with the spray-in bed liner (with an integrated 12V socket) to prevent damaging the floor, with Ford's versatile cargo management system to safely secure items being carried.
Ford confirmed the launch of new Ranger Tremor is imminent with official pricing to be announced shortly, so watch this space for more information as it becomes available.
