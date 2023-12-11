“The next few months will be crucial in our T20 cricket. The SA20 competition is of a very high standard and we will be tested there,” Stubbs said.
Proteas’ Stubbs has World Cup in mind aiming to make mark against India
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
With the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the US in mind, Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs says his focus is on grabbing every opportunity that comes his way.
The 23-year-old middle-order batter will again be in line to take on India in the second of three Twenty20 internationals at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday (from 5pm).
Both sides were frustrated as their trip to Durban for the first clash was rained out without a ball being bowled and will hope to get valuable game time with so little international T20 cricket on the horizon for the hosts over the next six months.
The Warriors man said his main objective in the coming months will be to ensure he places himself in the best position for potential World Cup selection later.
“It is something I've thought about, but only a bit,” Stubbs told TimesLIVE on Monday.
“I try to not look too far ahead. Whenever you get a chance now, whether it is for the Proteas, in the SA20, or the IPL, you have to try to maximise each opportunity. In doing so, things may fall into place if you do well enough.”
The players who make up the core of the T20 squad will have the opportunity to play T20 cricket in the Betway SA20, two domestic T20 competitions and the Indian Premier League (IPL).
“The next few months will be crucial in our T20 cricket. The SA20 competition is of a very high standard and we will be tested there,” Stubbs said.
“The most important thing for us would be to continue to play that aggressive brand of cricket, regardless of the competition.”
Stubbs said spirits remain high in the South African dressing room despite the frustration of not getting out on the park at Kingsmead. The Proteas would come out guns blazing and take the fight to the Indians.
The hard-hitting right-hander believes playing in the IPL has given the squad great insight into how the Indians — losing 50-over finalists on home soil in last month's 50-over World Cup final — may approach the series.
“Being in the IPL you do quite a bit of analysis on the opposition batters and bowlers, which helps coming into this and a lot of our guys have played against some of the Indians in the IPL.
“Our biggest strength lies in our batting line-up, to play with guys who have performed so well at the [50-over] World Cup, the incoming players need to try to match their intensity.
“It is quite exciting for us to play with the more experienced guys, so coming in [as rookies] we need to express ourselves, enjoy it and try to win games.
“Hopefully we can get out on the park, play cricket, get a win and set up a mouthwatering final match in Johannesburg.”
Squads
South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee, Aiden Markram (capt), Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira.
India: Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi
