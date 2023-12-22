The Aston Martin Valhalla has been very long in the making, having first been announced in 2019 as a slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie hypercar.
The British carmaker has revealed pictures of the plug-in hybrid supercar testing at Silverstone before it finally goes into production next year. It reveals a new design for the mid-engined car, including headlights that look similar to the DB12s, and new styling for the side intakes and rear fenders.
The two-seater is powered by a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0l V8 engine and three electric motors — two on the front axle and one integrated into the transmission. The car has a total output of 744kW, up from the 699kW originally planned. This means it may exceed the previous performance figure targets of 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and a 330km/h top speed.
To help keep it glued to the road, the Valhalla has all-wheel drive and active front and rear wings to generate up to 600kg of downforce at 240km/h. With a lightweight carbon-fibre body the car has a target weight of under 1,550kg.
The carbon fibre bucket seat can be reclined to achieve a seating position similar to Aston Martin’s Formula One car while still offering road car comfort. This aids in keeping a low roofline and ensures the driver feels truly connected to the car, said Aston Martin..
Only 999 units of the Valhalla will be made and sold for an estimated R15m each.
Aston Martin Valhalla takes to test track ahead of 2024 debut
Image: Supplied
