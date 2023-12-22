New Models

Aston Martin Valhalla takes to test track ahead of 2024 debut

22 December 2023 - 10:48 By Motoring Reporter
The Valhalla has active front and rear wings to generate up to 600kg of downforce at 240km/h.
The Valhalla has active front and rear wings to generate up to 600kg of downforce at 240km/h.
Image: Supplied

The Aston Martin Valhalla has been very long in the making, having first been announced in 2019 as a slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie hypercar.

The British carmaker has revealed pictures of the plug-in hybrid supercar testing at Silverstone before it finally goes into production next year. It reveals a new design for the mid-engined car, including headlights that look similar to the DB12s, and new styling for the side intakes and rear fenders.

The two-seater is powered by a Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo 4.0l V8 engine and three electric motors — two on the front axle and one integrated into the transmission. The car has a total output of 744kW, up from the 699kW originally planned. This means it may exceed the previous performance figure targets of 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and a 330km/h top speed. 

To help keep it glued to the road, the Valhalla has all-wheel drive and active front and rear wings to generate up to 600kg of downforce at 240km/h. With a lightweight carbon-fibre body the car has a target weight of under 1,550kg.

The carbon fibre bucket seat can be reclined to achieve a seating position similar to Aston Martin’s Formula One car while still offering road car comfort. This aids in keeping a low roofline and ensures the driver feels truly connected to the car, said Aston Martin..

Only 999 units of the Valhalla will be made and sold for an estimated R15m each.

READ MORE:

Aston Martin keen to extend Alonso's contract beyond 2024

Aston Martin are keen to extend Fernando Alonso's contract beyond 2024, when the Spaniard will be 43, the Formula One team's boss Mike Krack said on ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Aston Martin returning to Le Mans with Valkyrie from 2025

Aston Martin will fight for overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2025 with a racing prototype of its Valkyrie hypercar, the British-based ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is a 566kW farewell to the V12 flagship

The Aston Martin DBS nameplate, which was first seen in the DBS of 2007, has been reserved for the range-topping series production grand touring ...
Motoring
11 months ago

Porsche in pole position as world's most valuable luxury brand

Porsche has again scooped the top spot as the world’s most valuable luxury brand in a Brand Finance report.
Motoring
1 year ago
