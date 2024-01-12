Lexus has taken the wraps off a high-performance compact crossover concept car at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which runs from January 12-14.
Called the Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept (Morizo is the nickname of Toyota chair Akio Toyoda), the all-wheel drive car is focused on driver engagement and uses the Toyota GR Corolla’s 1.6l three-cylinder turbo engine, with power and torque tweaked to 224kW and 400Nm.
Power is fed to all four wheels via a Direct Shift 8-speed automatic transmission and grip is supplied by 235/45R19 tyres.
At 4.1m in length the LBX Morizo RR Concept is a lot smaller than the 4.5m Lexus UX, the brand’s smallest production car.
“The concept preserves the essential high-quality driving experience and sophisticated design intrinsic to the Lexus brand,” says a Lexus spokesperson.
“The all-new urban SUV adds exhilaration to the Lexus Driving Signature, once more showcasing that Lexus is serious about developing exciting cars for its customers.”
All key elements of the car have been honed for performance, including packaging, body, suspension and tyres. To optimise aerodynamics, the development team applied technologies from the world of high-speed air racing.
In keeping with the theme of the Lexus and Toyota Gazoo Racing presence at the exhibition, the car has been customised with unique details including yellow in the spindle grille and brake calipers to offset the sonic chrome body colour. Yellow seat belts provide a playful contrast to the black interior ochre.
“The result is a car that embodies a sense of casual luxury and has the reassuring, rewarding quality of a trusted driving partner,” says Lexus.
Lexus has not confirmed when the concept will go into production.
Lexus unveils 224kW Morizo concept car named after company boss
Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept uses an up-powered three-cylinder turbo engine from the Toyota GR Corolla
Image: Supplied
Lexus has taken the wraps off a high-performance compact crossover concept car at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which runs from January 12-14.
Called the Lexus LBX Morizo RR Concept (Morizo is the nickname of Toyota chair Akio Toyoda), the all-wheel drive car is focused on driver engagement and uses the Toyota GR Corolla’s 1.6l three-cylinder turbo engine, with power and torque tweaked to 224kW and 400Nm.
Power is fed to all four wheels via a Direct Shift 8-speed automatic transmission and grip is supplied by 235/45R19 tyres.
At 4.1m in length the LBX Morizo RR Concept is a lot smaller than the 4.5m Lexus UX, the brand’s smallest production car.
“The concept preserves the essential high-quality driving experience and sophisticated design intrinsic to the Lexus brand,” says a Lexus spokesperson.
“The all-new urban SUV adds exhilaration to the Lexus Driving Signature, once more showcasing that Lexus is serious about developing exciting cars for its customers.”
All key elements of the car have been honed for performance, including packaging, body, suspension and tyres. To optimise aerodynamics, the development team applied technologies from the world of high-speed air racing.
In keeping with the theme of the Lexus and Toyota Gazoo Racing presence at the exhibition, the car has been customised with unique details including yellow in the spindle grille and brake calipers to offset the sonic chrome body colour. Yellow seat belts provide a playful contrast to the black interior ochre.
“The result is a car that embodies a sense of casual luxury and has the reassuring, rewarding quality of a trusted driving partner,” says Lexus.
Lexus has not confirmed when the concept will go into production.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
These were South Africa’s most popular cars in December 2023
Toyota Hilux vs Ford Ranger: how their sales have compared in 2023
Toyota reveals more information about new Hilux Hybrid model
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos