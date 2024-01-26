New Models

Toyota reveals new GR Yaris Ogier and Rovanperä Editions

26 January 2024 - 09:41 By Motoring Reporter
Production of the GR Yaris Ogier Edition, left, and Rovanperä Edition is limited to 100 units each.
Production of the GR Yaris Ogier Edition, left, and Rovanperä Edition is limited to 100 units each.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has unveiled two new special edition GR Yaris models at the Rallye Monte Carlo, which is the first round of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). 

Built to honour its World Rally Team drivers, the GR Yaris Ogier Edition distinguishes itself with matte stealth grey paint, WRC victory commemorative decals on the front fenders, a French flag on the radiator grille, blue brake calipers, Toyota Gazoo racing decals on both doors and an Ogier Edition badge on the hatch lid. Other unique details include a CFRP spoiler and 18-inch BBS wheels with a French flag decal on each rim.

The cabin of the sports a WRC victory commemorative badge on the passenger seat, an exclusive GR Full TFT gauge display and a leather steering wheel with blue/grey/red stitching. Grey stitching is applied to the shift boot, parking brake cover and seats.

The Rovanperä Edition differentiates itself with a unique three-tone paint livery (black, red and white), WRC victory commemorative decals on the front fenders, Toyota Gazoo racing decals on both doors, a Rovanperä Edition logo on the rear hatch and Toyota Gazoo racing logos emblazoned across the rims of the 18-inch BBS wheels. Unlike the fixed rear spoiler on the Ogier Edition, the Rovanperä Edition offers a variable carbon fibre wing. 

Inside you'll find the same commemorative badging on the passenger seat and exclusive GR Full TFT gauge display. The steering wheel, shift boot, parking brake cover and seats all feature blue and grey stitching, a subtle nod to Rovanperä's Finnish nationality.

Both models are powered by the carmaker's 1.6l three-cylinder turbocharged engine making 224kW and 400Nm of torque. Meshed to a six-speed manual gearbox, power is distributed to all four paws via the GR-Four all-wheel drive system with bespoke modes. In addition to Normal Mode (60:40 front-rear torque split), the Ogier Edition gets Morizo Mode and Seb. Mode. While the former tweaks the system for the ultimate in consistency, the latter prioritises drive to the rear axle for better turn in. The Rovanperä Edition is equipped with Donut Mode (self-explanatory) and Kalle Mode, which is designed to maximise the effect of the car's additionally installed constant velocity rear differential. Expect more oversteer on corner entry and a lot more front end bite on corner exit. 

Toyota said purchasing lotteries for sales of both models in Japan are to start this spring through GR locations nationwide, with sales planned to be limited to 100 units each.
Toyota said purchasing lotteries for sales of both models in Japan are to start this spring through GR locations nationwide, with sales planned to be limited to 100 units each.
Image: Supplied

Toyota said purchasing lotteries for sales of both models in Japan are to start this spring through GR locations nationwide, with sales planned to be limited to 100 units each. At the time of writing it is unknown whether any will be exported to other global markets. 

