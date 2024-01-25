Meet the all-new, all-electric Porsche Macan, coming to SA in 2025
Porsche on Thursday unveiled its new second-generation Macan. Offered exclusively as a battery-electric vehicle (no combustion engines will be made available), this sharply styled SUV joins the Taycan in the carmaker's efforts to embrace the future of personal mobility.
It's a daring move alright (the outgoing Macan has been a massive seller for the German brand over the years) and one that's certainly reflected in the SUV's bold exterior styling. This is especially so upfront where a shallow-pitched bonnet and strongly pronounced wings converge to create a considerable visual presence. This standout architectural feature is complemented by short front and rear overhangs as well as distinctive two-tier headlamps fitted with the marque's now characteristic four-point daytime running lights.
Sporting lightweight alloy wheels up to 22 inches, the muscular profile of the new electric Macan boasts frameless doors, aggressive side blades and the now characteristic Porsche flyline that forms a unit with the flat rear window. Beneath it the Porsche logo sits in the centre of a sculptural 3D light strip bridging the two taillamp clusters.
Not just a pretty face, the Macan's coupé-inspired styling benefits from Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA); a series of active and passive elements designed to give this SUV a drag coefficient of 0.25. Indeed, thanks to innovations such an adaptive rear spoiler, front air intakes with active flaps and flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody, Porsche has managed to maximise the vehicle's range and reduce its overall power consumption.
Two models are available at launch: the Macan 4 and flagship Macan Turbo. Both variants ride on Porsche's latest Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800V architecture and both feature dual electric motors (one on each axle) juiced by a 100kWh lithium-ion battery, of which up to 95kWh can be actively used. Straight-line performance is expectedly brisk with the 300kW/650Nm Macan 4 able to sprint from 0-100km/h in a 5.2 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 220km/h. The 470kW/1,130Nm Macan Turbo whittles the former down to an impressive 3.3 seconds while the latter is extended to a jail-baiting 260km/h.
In terms of driving range, Porsche claims the Macan 4 is good for up to 613km on the combined WLTP cycle while the more potent Macan Turbo will do well to achieve 591km. DC charging output is rated up to 270kW in both models, which means the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in about 21 minutes at a suitable fast-charging station.
A Porsche wouldn't be a Porsche if it didn't deliver a dynamic driving experience and as such the Macan sports a sophisticated chassis to carve up all your favourite corners. Though already a capable whip in standard specification, the steel-sprung Macan 4 can be fitted with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control. Bolstered by the firm's latest two-valve damper technology, this allows for an even wider spectrum between comfort and performance. Customers can also choose to specify rear-axle steering for better low-speed manoeuvrability and increased high-speed stability.
Optional on the Macan 4 but standard on the Macan Turbo, air suspension with PASM brings an extra level of poise and polish to the SUV's ride and handling characteristics.
All-wheel drive is standard across the range with the torque split between the front and rear axles electronically controlled by Porsche Traction Management (ePTM): an advanced system said to operate about five times faster than a conventional all-wheel drive set-up and capable of responding to slip within 10 milliseconds. On the flagship Macan Turbo this is bolstered by the addition of an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle.
Despite its sporty demeanour, the electrified Macan line-up offers a decent amount of practicality. Depending on the model and equipment fitted, boot space measures in at a rather generous 540l. This is boosted by a “frunk”: a second luggage compartment under the bonnet (where the combustion engine used to sit) offering an additional 84l. Porsche claims this all-new model offers 136l more stowage space than its predecessor, while an increased wheelbase (+86mm) pays dividends in terms of front/rear passenger legroom.
Similar to what you will already experience in the latest Cayenne and Panamera models, the new Macan makes use of the Porsche Driver Experience cockpit concept: a layout said to strike a near perfect balance between digital and analogue control elements. Here it combines a free-standing, 12.6 inch curved digital instrument cluster display with a 10.9 inch touchscreen that, mounted in the centre of the dash, controls the latest generation Porsche Communication Management infotainment system. Compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the driver can use this system to operate various driving and comfort settings as well as the standard online navigation and multimedia functions.
For the first time, the Porsche Driver Experience also includes a head-up display with augmented reality technology. This allows virtual elements such as navigation arrows to be visually integrated seamlessly into the real world. The projected image appears to the driver at a distance of 10m and corresponds to the size of an 87 inch display.
A new integrated 10.9 inch passenger display is available as an option and when fitted allows the front passenger to access the SUV's media and navigation system. Thanks to the implementation of a special foil in the screen's construction, the driver is unable to see the passenger display when behind the steering wheel, allowing the front passenger to safely enjoy his/her own streaming video content without causing unwanted distraction.
Other interior highlights include a 911-inspired sports multifunction steering wheel, higher concentration of eco-friendly materials, intuitive analogue controls for the HVAC system and an adaptive LED light strip running right about the belt-line of the cabin.
Porsche confirmed the new Macan range will be making its way to South Africa in 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to market introduction date, so be sure watch this space.