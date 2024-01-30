Aston Martin this week confirmed its new Vantage will be unveiled on February 12.
Following in the tracks of the new DB12 presented in May 2023, Aston Martin said the revitalised coupé promises to be the “fastest and most exhilarating” Vantage ever built.
Though the British carmaker hasn't been very forthcoming in terms of technical specs and details, the new Vantage is expected to debut with a thoroughly updated exterior and an interior similar to that of its DB12 stablemate. This means improved build quality and the implementation of Aston Martin's new infotainment system developed totally in-house.
Other enhancements should come in the form of a stiffer chassis, an updated suspension, recalibrated electronic power assistance steering and the same electronic rear differential that debuted on the DB12. Likewise, power will be provided by a newly fettled version of the Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8. In the latter it delivers 500kW and 800Nm of torque but expect it to produce a bit less in the Vantage. Power will no doubt be sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Touted as an “authentic, unadulterated celebration of pure performance”, Aston Martin will reveal the Vantage alongside its new F1 challenger AM24 and Vantage GT3 race car.
New Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of February reveal
Image: Supplied
