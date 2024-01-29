New Models

Mitsubishi expands Outlander range with three new models

29 January 2024 - 15:01 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Mitsubishi Outlander range has been bolstered with the new GL, GLS Plus and Exceed model derivatives.
The Mitsubishi Outlander range has been bolstered with the new GL, GLS Plus and Exceed model derivatives.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi has added three new model variants to its popular Outlander range. 

Slotting in beneath the existing GLS, the new GL merges affordability with a generous array of standard features including a 18-inch alloy wheels, LED day running lights, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, heated door mirrors and front heated seats upholstered in synthetic leather and suede.

There's also a stop-start ignition button, cruise control, an emergency stop system (ESS), a seven-inch driver display and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

All models are fitted with seven airbags as standard.
All models are fitted with seven airbags as standard.
Image: Supplied

As before, the GLS stands out with 20-inch alloy wheels, a digital speedometer, 12.3-inch digital driver display, powered tailgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights with a washer function, front LED side turn signals and front LED fog lamps, three-zone automatic climate control and a rear USB port.

Next up is the new GLS Plus that builds on this specification with a 360º camera.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on the GLS, GLS Plus, Aspire and Exceed models.
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on the GLS, GLS Plus, Aspire and Exceed models.
Image: Supplied

The Aspire continues unchanged offering additional creature comforts such as full grain leather upholstery, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver's seat, a power sliding panoramic sunroof and a larger nine-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio display with navigation. As with the GLS, a 12.3-inch digital driver display is included as standard. 

As the flagship offering of the Outlander range, the new Exceed model ups the luxury ante even further with door mirrors with position memory and reverse auto tilt, an inductive charging pad, a potent 10-speaker Bose premium sound system and a pull-up sunshade. 

Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 135kW and 245Nm.
Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making 135kW and 245Nm.
Image: Supplied

Safety levels are reassuringly high, with all five Mitsubishi Outlander models boasting seven airbags, ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, hill start assist and hill descent control, as well as active stability and traction control. 

Power comes courtesy of a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine. Churning out 135kW and 245Nm worth of torque, this Nissan-sourced unit is paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that distributes power through Mitsubishi's electronically controlled Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system. Six drive modes are on offer (Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud), with each altering parameters for the vehicle's throttle sensitivity, shift patterns and torque split between the front and rear axles.  

All Outlander models come with a generous level of specification.
All Outlander models come with a generous level of specification.
Image: Supplied

Mitsubishi claims this powertrain can consume as little as 8.1l/100km across the combined cycle, meaning the Outlander can cover more than 650km on its 55l tank. 

Pricing for the expanded Outlander line-up is as follows:

  • Mitsubishi Outlander GL: R699,995;
  • Mitsubishi Outlander GLS: R759,995;
  • Mitsubishi Outlander GLS Plus: R769,995;
  • Mitsubishi Outlander Aspire: R789,995; and
  • Mitsubishi Outlander Exceed: R809,995.

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance. Service intervals are every 15,000km.

MORE

What the new Range Rover Velar and Evoque cost in South Africa

Jaguar Land Rover South Africa announced on Monday the new Range Rover Velar and Evoque models are available to order.
Motoring
7 hours ago

New Volkswagen Golf R teased at ice racing event in Austria

Less than a week after revealing its refreshed eighth-generation Golf line-up, Volkswagen has given a tantalising glimpse of its updated Golf R.
Motoring
10 hours ago

Toyota reveals new GR Yaris Ogier and Rovanperä Editions

Toyota has unveiled two new special edition GR Yaris models at the Rallye Monte Carlo, which is the first round of the 2024 FIA World Rally ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mitsubishi expands Outlander range with three new models New Models
  2. Toyota halts shipment of some vehicles over certification issues news
  3. New Volkswagen Golf R teased at ice racing event in Austria New Models
  4. What the new Range Rover Velar and Evoque cost in South Africa New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...