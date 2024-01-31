The row-your-own Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition further benefits from unique chassis tuning, starting with staggered wheels: new double-spoke M light-alloy wheels with a black high-gloss finish measure 19 inches in diameter at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear.
This notable upgrade is complemented by a reinforced front anti-roll bar clamp, custom front and rear auxiliary springs, revised power steering mapping and adaptive M suspension with electronically actuated dampers controlled by recalibrated software. Customers can also look forward to a beefy M Sport brake package with red calipers.
This sharper handling prowess is mirrored in the vehicle's exterior styling. An M high-gloss Shadowline trim applies a stealthy black finish to the exterior mirror caps, front and rear bumper elements, windscreen surround and model badging.
New exterior colours also form part of this special edition’s specification: Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green metallic can be offset by an optional (black is standard) Anthracite Silver fabric soft-top. The latter opens or closes in 10 seconds and at speeds up to 50km/h.
BMW Z4 now available with manual gearbox
Image: Supplied
BMW on Wednesday unveiled its new BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition.
Sure to get the world's driving purists all atwitter, it pairs the German carmakers free-revving 250kW/500Nm 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder engine with a newly developed six-speed manual transmission sporting bespoke M-specific components and a linkage said to offer a “precisely defined” shift action.
Sent straight to the rear axle via a retuned M Sport differential, BMW says the Pure Impulse edition will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds (0.1 seconds slower than models fitted with the eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox) and reach a limited top speed of 250km/h.
Image: Supplied
The row-your-own Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition further benefits from unique chassis tuning, starting with staggered wheels: new double-spoke M light-alloy wheels with a black high-gloss finish measure 19 inches in diameter at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear.
This notable upgrade is complemented by a reinforced front anti-roll bar clamp, custom front and rear auxiliary springs, revised power steering mapping and adaptive M suspension with electronically actuated dampers controlled by recalibrated software. Customers can also look forward to a beefy M Sport brake package with red calipers.
This sharper handling prowess is mirrored in the vehicle's exterior styling. An M high-gloss Shadowline trim applies a stealthy black finish to the exterior mirror caps, front and rear bumper elements, windscreen surround and model badging.
New exterior colours also form part of this special edition’s specification: Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green metallic can be offset by an optional (black is standard) Anthracite Silver fabric soft-top. The latter opens or closes in 10 seconds and at speeds up to 50km/h.
Except for a pair of cognac leather seats, gloss black trim strips and a revised centre console designed to take the manual shift knob, the interior of the Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition remains more or less unchanged.
Standard features include a digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in satellite navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, lane departure warning and a BMW hi-fi speaker system.
A more powerful Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 12 speakers can be added as an option.
At the time of writing, TimesLIVE Motoring was still waiting to hear from BMW whether the new manual Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition will be offered in South Africa.
READ MORE:
Mixed forecast for South African motor industry in 2024
New Mini Aceman completes testing before April reveal
New Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of February reveal
What the new Range Rover Velar and Evoque cost in South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos