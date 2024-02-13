Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ 'Limited Edition' breaks cover
Mercedes-AMG on Tuesday revealed its dramatic new A45 S 4Matic+ 'Limited Edition.'
Bold exterior styling is the name of the game here with this flagship hatch wearing an exciting shade of “AMG green hell magno” paint; a hue not previously available for the A-Class range. This is accompanied by an off-centre racing stripe running the length of the car, 'A45 S' decals applied to the front doors and an AMG crest stuck on the bonnet.
Another distinguishing feature is a set of matt black 19-inch AMG forged wheels with a unique seven-twin-spoke design. Along with the rims, the latter are painted a particularly flashy shade of contrast yellow. Behind them you'll find gloss black brake calipers with white AMG logos. The fuel cap also wears the AMG logo while the car's puddle lights have been upgraded to project the AMG coat of arms onto the ground upon entry and exit.
If this doesn't sound racy enough then you'll be pleased to know Mercedes-AMG have bundled in three extra equipment packages into the A45 S 4Matic+ 'Limited Edition' mix.
The Night Package applies a gloss black finish to the front splitter, mirror housings and beltlines, while privacy glass is standard from the B-pillars backwards. On top of this, the Night Package II adds black radiator veins as well as a black chrome finish to the front and rear typography, Mercedes star and door handles. Then there's the Aerodynamics Package, which avails special add-on parts and a fixed AMG rear wing. Together they are said to increase contact pressure and improve driving characteristics at high speeds.
Interior upgrades come in the form of AMG performance seats covered in a combination of black Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre. Yellow decorative stitching in the seats, door panels and instrument panel create attractive contrasts. This also applies to the embroidered emblems with the “45 S” label stitched across the front headrests.
Also present is an AMG performance steering wheel in leather/Microcut microfibre with yellow decorative stitching and aluminium trim elements emblazoned with AMG pattern and yellow AMG lettering. Finishing things off are illuminated protective door sills and a full set of AMG floor mats sporting '45 S' lettering and decorative stitching in yellow.
Power is provided by the German carmaker's potent 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 310kW and 500Nm or torque. Meshed to a seven-speed dual clutch AMG SpeedShift DCT transmission, power is delivered to all four paws via a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system with AMG Torque Control. This culminates in a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds a maximum speed of 270km/h.
According to Mercedes-AMG the new A45 S 4Matic+ 'Limited Edition' adds an extra €14,280 (about R291,573) to the standard car's price tag, which in South Africa starts at R1,443,762. Set to launch in Germany in April, local availability is yet to be confirmed.